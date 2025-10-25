Field Service Engineer
2025-10-25
Job Description
We are seeking an experienced Field Service Engineer to join our BioProduction Service and Support team. In this role, you will travel to customer sites to install, service, update, and repair Thermo Fisher Single Use Technology (SUT) hardware and automation products.
This is a field-based role, primarily providing support to customers across the Nordics, UK and Ireland. In time, you will also support the full EMEA region. The role will require frequent travel on a weekly basis (75-100% of work time) to sites across EMEA. When not travelling, you will be able to work from home. We are ideally looking for a FSE based out in the Netherland.
What will you do?
• Support our customers by providing troubleshooting, installation, Preventative Maintenance (PM), repair services, verification and qualification services in a professional and timely manner
• Perform commissioning and qualification of equipment by implementing Site Acceptance Test (SAT) and Installation/Operational Qualification (IQ/OQ) Protocols
• Collaborate with internal partners to resolve customer issues and improve processes
• Provide basic product training and technical assistance on our instrumentation to our customers and internal Sales team
• Report all activities on Sales Force Service desk, providing customer feedback to management, hardware and software groups
• Aid in optimizing revenue and new product development opportunities; Assist in demonstration of our products to potential customers
• Maintain technical competency by attending trainings, employee meetings and remaining up to speed on new products, markets, customers and competitors
Who we are looking for:
• A degree in Mechanical, Electrical or Software Engineering (or similar), or equivalent work experience and knowledge
• Delta V or other control software experience preferred
• Some experience with Single Use Technology (upstream and/or downstream) preferred
• Commissioning and Qualifications (C&Q) experience in facility, equipment or utilities
• Knowledge of Corrective Action and Preventive Action (CAPA), change control, deviations management and document management systems
• Any experience with in the Field Service, Lab Maintenance or Calibration Engineering roles working with IVD instrumentation or medical devices of interest
• Comfortable working in a customer-facing role, with a customer centric approach
• Proficient in English (crucial); additional Nordic languages a plus
• A valid Driver's Licence (required)
• Willing and able to travel extensively, sometimes at short notice (crucial)
• Self-sufficient; comfortable working independently; logical approach in setting work priorities
