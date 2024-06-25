FEA Passive Safety Engineer
2024-06-25
The Koenigsegg R&D team is a small, agile hub of highly talented individuals, where the sum is greater than the parts. Koenigsegg is committed to hiring and developing top talent from across the world for any given discipline. Our world-class team operates with a non-conventional, 'Lean Development' philosophy of high inter-disciplinary collaboration, flat organizational structure, and technical contribution at all levels. You will be expected to challenge and to be challenged, to create, and to innovate.
For this role we are looking for someone with a genuine passion for engineering the best vehicles in the world. You will be working in a fast-paced, entrepreneurial company, leading the way in the mega-cars business. You'll work alongside accomplished, world-renowned engineers on perhaps the most exciting automotive programs in existence today.
As an FEA engineer at Koenigsegg you will work on various analyses within the field, mainly focusing on Passive Safety, but also Occupant and Pedestrian Protection. You will join a small team working in a fast-paced environment with short decision paths.
As a person you work well both in teams and on your own. You are ambitious, curious and have a genuine passion for technology and vehicles.
As a Passive Safety FEA Engineer at Koenigsegg you will:
- Build FEA models of sub systems and complete vehicle
- Develop Passive Safety methods/processes
- Define Passive Safety standards, targets and plans
- Predict crashworthiness of component / subsystem level
- Plan physical tests and perform correlation of the results
- Contribute to the development of systems/components by presenting clear analyses results and conclusions
- M.Sc. in relevant field
- Proven experience in Crashworthiness analyses and testing
- Minimum 2-3 years of experience in automotive Passive Safety
- Advanced skills with HyperWorks
- Proven experience with explicit solvers such as LS-Dyna, RADIOSS and Pam Crash
- Proficient with RADIOSS is meritorious
- Knowledge of material behavior and material cards creation for explicit solvers
- Knowledge of regulatory safety requirements (FMVSS / UNECE)
- Experience with Linux and with scripting, e.g. PYTHON, is meritorious
- Experience with definition and optimization of CFRP components is meritorious
- Fluent in English
Koenigsegg is most known for building some of the fastest cars in the world; with almost all of our megacar technologies that are patented and made in-house by our almost 500 world-class technicians, engineers, sourcing experts, production craftsmen, and communicators.
What we've created is a unique proving ground of engineering creativity that makes use of our breakthrough megacar development and legacy to push the boundaries of sustainable mobility technology.
So, what's next?
We are on a universe-denting mission to develop the next generation of breakthrough tech and products. We are looking for outstanding, impactful, and authentic individuals to grow with us. Our ambitions are inspiring but will push the limits of what is possible - requiring one to work efficiently amid our cross-functional teams to execute at high-quality levels.
