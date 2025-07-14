Expert Data Scientist
Nordea Bank Abp, Filial i Sverige / Supportteknikerjobb / Stockholm Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Stockholm
2025-07-14
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nordea Bank Abp, Filial i Sverige i Stockholm
, Lidingö
, Sollentuna
, Täby
, Upplands Väsby
eller i hela Sverige
Nordea is a leading Nordic universal bank.
Job ID: 27380
Are you ready to help shape the future of ML & AI at Scandinavia's largest bank, working alongside a dynamic, fast-paced team? The Group AI Center of Excellence is an established unit within Group Technology focusing on delivering and enabling ML/AI use cases across the organization. The unit provides reusable ML/AI Assets that are developed in conjunction with business stakeholders to be leveraged by a wide variety of use cases.
We are now looking for an Expert Data Scientist who is interested in working in the field of ML/AI with use-cases across the bank. You will work closely with data scientists, ML engineers, and business stakeholders to take AI applications from concept to production, ensuring they are developed in an ethical, safe, and sustainable way.
About this opportunity
Welcome to the Data science & Decisioning team. Your passion for working with people from both a technical and a business background, coupled with your curiosity for ML & AI and new innovations like Generative AI, makes you well-suited for this position. As Nordea pioneers its way into an ML/AI and Gen AI driven future, you will thrive by embracing a dynamic environment, fostering collaboration, and maintaining an open and adaptable mindset.
What you will be doing:
* As a data scientist, you will help to resolve data-intensive decisioning problems through application of data processing & modelling and contribute to driving intelligent automation through algorithmic & model-based solutions: Design and build scalable, reliable ML/AI solutions, using existing assets & framework or creating something new from scratch
* Collaborate and engage in discussions with stakeholders and colleagues related to requirements, data and methods for data manipulation to resolve broad spectrum of business problems
* Ensure our ML/AI applications are developed from idea to production, meeting all necessary requirements for smooth and successful deployment
* Engage and incorporate feedbacks by following the internal guidelines coming from model risk validation framework, legal or privacy teams. Engage in optimizing the code for further steps towards model deployment
* Stay on top of cutting-edge technologies by exploring and recommending the latest and greatest AI methods, tools and services. Your insights will keep us ahead of the curve!
At Nordea, inclusion and diversity are at the heart of our values. We believe that a diverse workforce drives innovation, fosters creativity and creates a more supportive workplace for all. The role is based in Høje Taastrup, Helsinki, or Stockholm.
Who you are
Collaboration. Ownership. Passion. Courage. These are the values that guide us in being at our best - and that we imagine you share with us.
To succeed in this role, we believe that you:
* Embrace a growth mindset, where you enjoy taking initiative and bringing solutions
* Enjoy problem solving, and tackling challenges
* Are an awesome team member and you have a strong ability to inspire and collaborate with people to take action
Your experience and background:
* BSc, MSc or PhD in Computer Science, Computer Engineering, Engineering Physics, relevant data science field
* 10+ years of experience in testing, maintaining, launching AI/ML products, working with MLOps best practices and DevOps environment (CI/CD pipelines, Docker, container orchestration)
* Experience in training, evaluation, fine-tuning and deployment of predictive models; including feature selection, hyper-parameter tuning, error analysis and data visualisation
* You're a coding wizard in one or more data science programming language i.e. Python, Pyspark, SQL etc., and you know your ways around tools like IBM Watson (CP4D), BitBucket, Hive, Unix Systems, visualization tool such as PowerBI etc.
* Experience working with public cloud providers (AWS, Azure or GCP), especially their serverless, ML (e.g., AWS SageMaker), or data storage services as well as Infrastructure as Code (IaC)
* Skilled at transforming complex ideas into clear, engaging explanations-whether you're presenting to a technical team or breaking things down for non-experts
If this sounds like you, get in touch!
Next steps
We kindly ask you to submit your application as soon as possible, but no later than 17/08/2025. We will ongoingly be reviewing applications and conducting interviews as we receive them, and might close the recruitment process before the posting end date. Any applications or CVs sent by email, direct messages, or any other channel than our application forms, will not be accepted or considered.
If you have any questions about the role or this recruitment process, please reach out to our tech recruiter and main point of contact Anna Dahlström, anna.dahlstrom@consult.nordea.com
.
For union information, please contact finansforbundet@nordea.se
or SACONordea@nordea.com
. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "27380-43520021". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nordea Bank Abp, Filial i Sverige
(org.nr 516411-1683) Arbetsplats
Nordea Kontakt
PRS Team 00000000 Jobbnummer
9427615