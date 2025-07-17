Experienced .Net Developer - Platform & API
Do you want to make a change and be a part of creating a smarter and safer world for everyone? Are you looking for a stable employer with a long-term growth? Do you want to work with varying tasks in all parts of the development process with a focus on API:s and platform? Then keep reading.
We at Axis Communications are looking for more developers who want to work with innovative solutions for our market-leading business in, among other things, network video.
Your future team?
We are organized into small agile teams, and you will work in a highly competent team with 4-6 colleagues that have overall responsibility for the entire development cycle. With different experiences and competencies, the team has everything it takes to be able to handle the full product lifecycle. We value teamwork and work agile with a lot of pair programming and continuous partial deliveries.
Each day begins with a stand-up meeting where retrospective and internal reflections are part of the usual routines.
We are convinced that self-motivated teams where all individuals are heard are the foundation for an innovative work culture. Always open is one of our most important values, which for us means that we listen to and value all ideas to improve and create good solutions for the end user. We also believe that decisions should, as far as possible, be taken by the person or persons affected by the decision.
What you'll do here as .Net developer?
You will be involved in developing the end-to-end solution that connects end users with our growing range of cameras and hardware. Together with your team, you will develop Axis' own VMS; AXIS Camera Station Pro, which we write in C#. The team we recruit for focuses on the On-Premise platform both for our core product and our components. This also includes APIs and other communication supporting other teams building functionality on this platform.
Read more here: https://www.axis.com/products/axis-camera-station-pro
Who are we looking for/Who are you?
As a person, you are driven, responsible and find innovative solutions to contribute to our development forward. We like to challenge and be challenged, so be ready to think outside the box!
Above all, you must think that application development and building platform are among the best there is (to work with, of course). Several years of experience working with C#/.NET and API:s are a must. If you have worked with both Microsoft and Linux platform, that's a plus.
We'd love to hear that you are/have:
* Bachelor or Master of Engineering in Computer Science or equivalent
* 5+ years of work experience of software development
* Experience with API Development
* Experience with C#/.NET
Bonus if you also have experience of:
* Golang
* Working with Linux & Windows Platform Development
* Tool knowledge such as GitHub
What Axis has to offer
By joining Axis, you will embark on an exciting journey of personal and professional growth. We will offer you a great introduction to Axis with training. Our team will support you but also listen to your experiences and give you freedom to explore and realize your ideas. We are a fast-growing company that can offer you great career opportunities and a competitive package of benefits.
In exchange for your dedication, Axis offers you a job in an open, friendly, and professional environment. We work in an innovative and global organization that takes great pride in delivering world-class, high-quality products, services, and solutions to our customers. Working with us gives you an excellent opportunity to develop in an organization promoting professional and individual growth. You will have a role where your operational effort really will be of great impact to the overall success of Axis.
We want you to enjoy working with us, which is why we offer benefits such as flexible working hours, Friday cake, company bonus, wellness allowance, health insurance and your very own Axis bicycle - to name a few.
We also provide a brand new training facility free for every Axis employee. You can see it here Axis HQ
We believe in sustainability, equality and inclusion. Read more here
Axis is an organization that values creativity and promotes teamwork and openness. With us you will grow both personally and professionally. You will be part of a team of great colleagues that enjoy going to work in the morning. Welcome!
Curious to discover more?
We have a host of places where you can learn more about Axis, our products, solutions, company culture, and what working at Axis is really like.
Check out:
Life at Axis blog
Engineering at Axis blog
Innovation at Axis
At Axis, we truly value work-life balance, and during the summer months, many of us take the opportunity to enjoy a well-deserved vacation. This might mean that our response times are a bit slower than usual - but rest assured, we'll get back to you as soon as we can.
In the meantime, we hope you're also enjoying the season. Have a fantastic summer!
Ready to Act?
Does this sound like something for you? Don't wait to send in your application - apply today! We go through applications continuously.
Please reach out to recruiting manager, Sara Fridolli on 046 272 1800 if you have questions or want to know more.
