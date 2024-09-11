Experienced Control Engineer
2024-09-11
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
The Electromobility department combines the benefits of a large international company with the feeling of working at a small company. There is close collaboration between different parts of the organization from sales and purchasing to workshops and labs all located in the modern, inspiring facility CampX in Lundby. Teamwork and collaboration is the foundation of great products and an attractive workplace. Therefore, we work in teams of 5-8 colleagues with relevant skills committed to a common purpose. Each team plan their work and deliver solutions together according to SAFe and Agile methods. The responsibility covers the full product life-cycle, from design to verification and maintenance in customer end products.
Join us at the Electromobility department today!
About the role:
The ESS department is responsible for all the parts in the Battery, HW design, cell design, SW, and system design. Right now, we are expanding - to be able to move some of the supplier-developed systems to in-house development. As a Control engineer, you will be part of the team BMS Control. Here, you will develop control algorithms for the in-house developed Battery Management Systems. You will be working closely together with the SW Engineers, and together create a SW design based on your algorithms. We think you have a good knowledge in Model Based Control and experience in developing models for complex systems. You also have a theoretical background and are able to assess stability and feasibility of design before the implementation step. Are you eager to learn new things and want to take responsibility for your and your team's delivery? Welcome with your application today!
We are looking for you with a customer focus and dedication to achieving goals with the customers in mind. You are a team player who likes to collaborate to meet shared objectives. We also think you are a leader. You who can lead a cross-functional team - and secure the deliveries in time with expected quality. You like to take responsibility for your work and consistently drive towards your goals, even during difficult circumstances. With your holistic view, you can identify what needs to be done and take steps in the right direction to deliver. You are both structured and positive, take the best out of every situation, and like to have a clear picture of what needs to be done. Also, you enjoy building relationships, both inside and outside the organization.
Requirements:
* Education background: MSc in Control Engineering, Physics, Mathematics, Mechatronics, or equivalent
* At least 3 years of experience in control system design or battery management system development
* Experience in system analysis and synthesis using control, estimation, and optimization algorithms
Experience in model-based design (creating models and control systems through MATLAB/Simulink/Stateflow and TargetLink)
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation. Ersättning
