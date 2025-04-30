Executive Talent Management Partner
2025-04-30
Job Description
Are you ready to join H&M on an exciting journey of redefining how we create, develop, and execute our talent management agenda for executives? Do you have a passion for connecting people and businesses, thrive in a global and dynamic environment, and possess a proven track record in strategic and tactical talent management? If so, this might be the role for you.
In this role, you will work closely with the Executive Management Team to identify, develop, and retain top executive talent. You will play a pivotal role in driving the implementation of initiatives that support talent readiness for executive roles within the organization. This includes building succession plans, enabling structured internal talent rotations, and developing frameworks that align with our future-focused agenda.
Your responsibilities include, but are not limited to:
Collaborate closely with the Executive Management Team to manage talent pipelines, succession planning, and talent talks for key roles.
Lead yearly talent identification and succession planning and support structured internal rotations for senior leaders.
Act as the go-to partner for Executive Management in all talent management-related matters.
Identify current and future talent needs, including future skills requirements, overall gaps, role readiness, and diverse representation for executive positions.
Develop and coordinate talent programs to accelerate executive readiness and leadership growth.
Qualifications
We're looking for a skilled and professional team players who thrive in a fast-changing environment and are excited to contribute to building an organization for the future. To succeed in this role, you'll need a combination of strategic insight, hands-on execution skills, strong eye for details and execution excellence and lastly a strong ability to build trust with stakeholders at all levels.
In addition, we see that you have:
5-7 years of experience working with strategic Talent Management, ideally in a global setting.
Proven experience in partnering with senior leadership teams on talent-related topics.
A strong track record in applying and implementing development programs for executives, with a focus on leadership growth and readiness.
Demonstrated success in building and managing succession plans on an executive level.
Experience enabling internal talent rotations in a structured and efficient way.
Exceptional communication, facilitation and presentation skills, with fluency in English.
A genuine belief in people's potential and the ability to coach and develop individuals to help them reach new heights.
Additional Information
This is a permanent full-time position based at our head office in Stockholm .If you're excited by this opportunity and meet the qualifications, we'd love to hear from you! Please send your application with resume in English by latest May 9th, 2025.
Benefits
We offer all our employees at H&M Group attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories and ARKET. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here. In addition to our global benefits, all our local markets offer different competitive perks and benefits. Please note that they may differ between employment type and countries.
Inclusion & Diversity
H&M is a part of H&M Group. At H&M Group, we're determined to create and maintain inclusive, diverse and equitable workplaces throughout our organization. Our teams should consist of a variety of people that share and combine their knowledge, experience and ideas. Having a diverse workforce leads to a positive impact on how we address challenges, on what we perceive possible and on how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world. Hence all diversity dimensions are taken into consideration in our recruitment process. We strive to have a fair and equal process and therefore kindly ask you not to attach a cover letter in your application as they often contain information that easily can trigger unintentional biases.
Company Description
H&M Group is a family of brands; H&M, COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories and ARKET. At H&M Group, our people are the driving force behind our commitment to creating meaningful growth and more sustainable lifestyles. Help us re-imagine fashion and together we will re-shape our industry. Learn more about H&M Group here. Så ansöker du
