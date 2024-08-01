Executive Assistant
2024-08-01
We are now recruiting an Executive Assistance to support Liquid Wind in becoming a world leader in the development of green electrofuel and electrofuel facilities, and this could be the opportunity for you to join our team!
The world rapidly needs to electrify to replace fossil fuels on a massive scale. The hard-to-abate sectors like shipping, aviation and heavy land transport cannot be electrified with battery power and require a different type of electrification: Electrofuel made from renewable electricity and biogenic CO2.
Our business model is designed for scale, and we have a solid pipeline of projects in development in the Nordic countries with the goal of reaching Final Investment Decision (FID) for more than 10 projects by 2027. We have a strong group of investors, including Alfa Laval, Carbon Clean, Elyse Energy, HyCap, Siemens Energy, Topsoe and Uniper.
Liquid Wind is a fast-growing company, headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden and with a presence in Denmark, Finland and the UK. We have approx. 60 employees and are looking for a person who enjoys growing with the company.
The location for this position is in Gothenburg. Some travel will be required within the role.
Responsibilities
We are looking for an Executive Assistant who will play a highly influential role in supporting the CEO. This person will work closely with our CEO and management to provide high-level executive support and professional service by managing day-to-day issues, support and follow-up plans and activities.
The main tasks will be:
Assist in the development and finalization of executive communication, including creating, editing, and preparing all types of communication material
Ensure efficient communication between executives and internal/external stakeholders
Responsible for planning and efficient running of Management Team and Board Meetings, including agenda setting, minute taker, and collection as well as ensuring quality of the documentation
Provide coordination, monitoring, and communication of projects and programs managed by the CEO or corporate functions
Support with travel, business, general administration and agenda proposition and planning
This role will be reporting to the CEO located in Gothenburg.
About you
You are a service-oriented individual with a can-do mindset. You excel at prioritizing needs, effortlessly navigating through conflicting schedules, challenges, and frequent changes. You are discreet and confidential in handling sensitive information, coupled with a proactive mindset, and the ability to anticipate needs and take initiative. You are preferably deeply committed to driving the green transition and making a meaningful impact.
Experience as an Executive Assistant or similar role, preferably supporting C-level executives
Academic degree in Business Administration or similar
A proven ability to coordinate across multiple stakeholders both internally and externally
Exceptional written and verbal communication and interpersonal skills in English and preferably one Scandinavian language
High organizational capabilities and highly social
High proficiency in Office 365 (Outlook, Word, PowerPoint, Excel) and the ability to learn and adapt to other IT systems
We offer you
The possibility to actively contribute to the green transition by joining a pioneering fast growing company that is leading the way in sustainable energy innovation.
The opportunity to work alongside driven professionals with a shared commitment to sustainability, fostering a supportive and collaborative culture.
A workplace that understands the importance of maintaining a healthy work-life balance.
A dynamic work environment, where each day brings new challenges and opportunities.
Together with our strong values:
Community: We are working together with peers and partners to reduce dependency on fossil fuel. Strong community collaboration provides the power to drive real change.
Drive: We put our ability to use here and now. We don't wait for approval or answers from others. We don't get stuck in endless discussions or negotiations. We act. Now.
Courage: We have the willpower, conviction and resilience it takes to become a category leader. We never give up, and we are not intimidated by the scope of our task or the fossil industry we are gradually replacing.
Transparency: In our business of green transformation, transparency will be critical to gaining trust. We must live by it and make sure our customers can too. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-31
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
