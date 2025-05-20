Erfaren Kock sökes för Indisk Restaurang
Joshi 69 AB / Restaurangbiträdesjobb / Mark Visa alla restaurangbiträdesjobb i Mark
2025-05-20
Title: Job Opportunity: Indian Restaurant
WOW Indian Restaurant is looking for a chef with a minimum of 2 years of experience working in Indian restaurants for a full-time position.
Requirements:
Minimum 2 years of experience working in an Indian restaurant.
Ability to handle and prepare various Indian dishes.
Knowledge of Indian spices and spice blends.
Ability to work under pressure and deliver high-quality dishes.
Application:
For more information and to apply, please contact us via email at: wowindianrestaurant@gmail.com
.
Come and join our passionate team at WOW Indian Restaurant, where we serve authentic Indian dishes to our guests every day.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-30
E-post: wowindiskrestaurang@gmail.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Joshi 69 AB
(org.nr 559435-3582) Jobbnummer
9349715