Environmental Data (GHG) expert
2025-06-15
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
ReSource Sverige AB is seeking a motivated candidate with a background in earth or climate sciences, or environmental engineering, and an interest in drone-based environmental monitoring and data analysis.
About the company
ReSource Sverige AB delivers engineering solutions to tackle complex environmental challenges. We specialize in operations, consulting, and research & development, with a focus on the circular economy, waste management, pollution control, and energy projects. With partners in Iceland, Norway, and Switzerland, we are dedicated to advancing sustainability across Europe. We envision a world where businesses don't merely adapt to environmental constraints, but succeed by innovating within them.
Our company strives to balance profitability and circular economy principles while reducing environmental impact. We collaborate with companies and public organizations to monitor pollution, implement environmental management systems, and transform problems into valuable solutions. Through our consulting services, we help clients adopt effective environmental strategies for a sustainable present and future.
Role Overview
The role focuses on quantifying and analyzing greenhouse gas emissions using data collected through drone-based measurement systems, in combination with geospatial analysis and mass balance techniques.
As part of the position, the candidate will carry out the following tasks:
Conduct data processing, statistical evaluation, and reporting related to gas emission measurements
Work with data collected from industrial sites such as landfills, biogas plants, LNG terminals, and compressor stations
Support ongoing development of internal analysis methods and workflows.
Qualifications
We are looking for candidates who meet the following requirements:
Proven experience with Python programming and data analysis
Familiarity with GIS tools and spatial analysis techniques
Knowledge of environmental monitoring practices, with a focus on fugitive gas emissions
Understanding of gas dispersion behavior and reconstruction models related to emission source identification.
Additional qualifications considered a merit:
Familiarity with ISO standards (e.g., ISO 14064-1,-2,-3, ISO 14065:2020) and IPCC Guidelines
Experience in field sampling, drone operations, or site-based environmental data collection
Language skills beyond English, particularly Swedish or any other European language.
Working Conditions
The position is based in Lund, Sweden
Planned start date in autumn 2025
Approximately 60% office-based tasks and 40% fieldwork
An initial six-month probationary contract will be offered, with the possibility of extension based on performance and project needs
The role includes regular travel for on-site measurement campaigns within Sweden and internationally.
Application Process
Please submit the following documents in PDF format to: contact@resource.se
CV (maximum 1-2 pages, font size 12)
Motivation letter (maximum 1 A4 page, font size 12)
In your motivation letter, please include:
A brief explanation of your experience with Python programming
A description of your skills and previous work in spatial/statistical analysis
A description of your skills in relation to previous work/projects in chemical mass balance and flux quantification
A description of your skills with validation of monitoring data.
Letters of recommendation are not required at this stage but may be requested during the interview process.
