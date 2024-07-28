Enterprise Architect To Intrum
2024-07-28
Through digital initiatives and a strong customer & client focus, Intrum aim to be in the forefront of the development within our industry. Join us in our Digital Transformation Journey!
YOU WILLYou will have a leading role in our Enterprise Architecture team. We are part of the Digital Transformation Office and responsible for all architecture and technology landscape management aspects, covering the design, implementation and governance of business, technology and information architecture. You will drive the overall direction of architecture and technology development for credit management solutions in relation to the overall enterprise architecture approach, as well as to the business and product strategy.
Furthermore, your responsibilities include:
Architecture Leadership and Ownership: Own the architecture and technology development within assigned domains. Lead the architecture and technology discussions for our system landscape and for service-oriented architecture. Ensure standardization by following enterprise architecture principles and reference models. Overseeing budgets.
Strategy and Business Alignment: Contribute to strategy and business planning within assigned domains. Drive the implementation of technology strategy through strategic and tactical initiatives/projects. Monitor trends and provide insights on leveraging new technologies for competitive advantage and optimize performance of the digital solutions.
Documenting and managing the complexity of M&A: Assessing and mapping business models, capabilities, applications, data, security, and infrastructure resulting in a holistic architecture overview supporting the decision-makers and driving the realization of synergies during the post-merger integrations.
Collaboration and Stakeholder Engagement: Work closely with business and IT stakeholders in all our markets, to ensure IT and business benefits. Collaborate effectively with third parties to deliver state-of-the-art capabilities and solutions. Lead the architecture and technology discussions in meetings with key vendors and be an active part in our architecture community.
Technology Landscape and Risk Management: Review the technology landscape to ensure functional and technical fit. Manage risk and ensure compliance with laws and regulations, internal policies, and processes.
YOU ARE
As an experienced Enterprise Architect you bring great knowledge of enterprise-wide architecture strategies and the ability to align IT strategies with business goals. You are driven by understanding business processes and how to optimize them through technology, and you succeed with the help of good leadership skills. To be a strong candidate for this role, you should possess several of the following experiences:
Technology strategy with a focus on rationalization and harmonization
SOA, integration, data management and cloud computing
Change management
Great collaborator and communicator with both analytical and critical thinking as well as problem-solving skills
Having worked in a dynamic and fast-paced environment with digital transformation
FinTech
Enterprise architecture frameworks (e.g. TOGAF, Zachman, SAFe)
WORKING AT INTRUM
Our business is about helping others. Helping individuals in debt get out of difficult situations. Helping companies get paid, so they can grow, employ and prosper. With more than 10,000 employees in 20 countries, and as the international market-leading provider of credit services, we are always looking for new talent.
Working for us means working with the best people, the most interesting clients, the latest market innovations and the highest ethical standards. It also means working in a highly international environment and collaborating with colleagues across our 20 countries in Europe.
This role is preferably based at one of our offices in Stockholm, Gothenburg, or Riga. We offer a hybrid work model, and some travel is required for this position.
WANT TO KNOW MORE?We are collaborating with Nexer Recruit in this recruitment. Please contact recruitment consultant Artan Bitiqi at artan.bitiqi@nexergroup.com
/ +46 723 612 844 or Jenny Nilsson at jenny.nilsson@nexergroup.com
/ +46 70 301 82 79 if you want to learn more about the position. We are looking forward to hearing from you!
ABOUT INTRUMIntrum is the industry-leading provider of credit management services. Our business is about helping others. Helping individuals in debt get out of difficult situations. Helping companies get paid, so they can grow, employ and prosper. Which in turn is good for the whole economy. With us, you become an important part of this circuit. Adding a deeper meaning to your job. In addition to all the professional development opportunities our large and diverse organization has to offer. Ersättning
