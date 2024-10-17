Enterprise Architect
2024-10-17
In IKEA we are on a journey to transform our operating model. One way to ensure long-term success and a fantastic partner, co-worker, and customer experience is to strengthen our Data & Digital Product Management capabilities. We are establishing data & digital product teams across Inter IKEA, bringing business processes, people, data and technology together. A journey that needs passionate people who embrace change, dare to question, and want to make a difference. If that sounds like you, come and join us. Together we can do great things!
About the area
Operations Management works together with operations teams across Inter IKEA to lead and develop the overall IKEA operating model, and to enable strategic movements towards IKEA goals. It includes teams for business insights, capability and process development, strategy and roadmap, data and product, and technology and platforms.
Job Description
We are currently establishing a product and platform-based organisation, where product areas will enable development of the needed and prioritised capabilities across Inter IKEA. Our aim is to secure a strong and clear connection between business strategies and the goals for each product team. A new framework is being developed to define how we lead in the process and capability dimensions and how this will connect to the data product, digital product and platform management. Our aim is to create a clear and simple framework for Inter IKEA that will enable product teams to deliver value to our customers, co-workers, and partners in an efficient and scalable way, connecting functions and improving collaboration across the IKEA value chain.
In the work it is expected to understand the current architecture, define a future-oriented target architecture and a logical sequence of activities on how to reach the target state in a stepwise approach. For this role specifically we are looking for an enterprise architect focused on AI. You are a natural leader, a team player and a person that actively collaborates with internal and external stakeholders to get progress and reach concrete business results.
More specifically, in this role you will be accountable for:
Shaping ideas - in close collaboration with relevant internal and external stakeholders - into concrete, robust and appropriate Process, People. Data and Technology architectures and transition roadmap.
Describe the current and future state of intended business change as well as the transition to reach the future state ensuring aligned and consistent business process and IT development across IKEA value chain.
Secure that the transition roadmap reflects the level of uncertainty of the future state. Balance the transformations of foundational building blocks with continued business value delivery.
Communicate and baseline the architectures and transition roadmaps with relevant business and IT stakeholders within and across organization(s) and seek understanding and agreement to ensure aligned and consistent business process and IT development across IKEA value chain.
Collaborate closely with business and IT stakeholders to improve architecture with learnings from the implementation.
Bringing the AI initiatives together, to define a common roadmap, aligned priorities and governance, together with teams across inter IKEA. This starts with data, not technology.
About You
You will be an experienced and dynamic Enterprise Architect with a focus on Data and Product domains. The ideal candidate will have a proven track record in digital and data products, data as a product, data management, possessing hands-on experience as a product owner, architect or developer. This role requires excellent communication and collaboration skills, the ability to lead cross-functionally, and a strong understanding of data and analytics frameworks.
With the focus on Data and Product Architecture and co-responsibility for the development and delivery of:
D&P architecture principles, strategy, roadmap
Target architecture of the data landscape/products
Data and business capabilities
Reusable patterns
Approved exceptions
Support a culture of data-driven decision making across IKEA organisations.
Work closely together with data scientists, data engineers, architects, analysts, peers, and other relevant roles across IKEA as well as in your team.
Provide leadership within the data landscape, fostering a culture of support and collaboration across the organisation
Drive continuous improvement, collaboration and knowledge sharing of the data landscape and its value.
Collaborate and communicate with other parts of the organisation to understand needs of stakeholders and advise viable solutions.
Experience in enterprise architecture, data architecture or solution architecture.
Experience in AI.
Architecture modelling expertise and a solid understanding of the underlying business capabilities, processes, applications, data and technology.
In-depth knowledge of all angles of data, like data management, data governance, analytics, modelling.
Technology knowledge of data platforms, data integration/sharing and data management and governance tools.
Act as the Translator between different subject matter experts to move with a common understanding in the chosen direction.
Translate concepts in concrete action plans.
Additional Information
This role is full-time (40 hours per week) and based in Malmo, Sweden. If you have questions about the recruitment process, please connect with Jamila via jamila.harmal2@inter.ikea.com
Interested? Please send us your CV in English, by October 30th.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-31
