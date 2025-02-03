Engineering Manager
SEB Embedded is on a mission to push the boundaries of financial services and we are looking for an Engineering Manager!
What you will do
In this role you have an important part in fostering a collaborative and supportive work environment, by coaching and mentoring the team members. As Engineering Manager you will ensure that the team is set up for success, supporting them to reach deliverables as well as enabling effective collaborations and professional growth.
As Engineering Manager you will:
Coach and mentor engineers in the team, setting them up for success in delivery as well as supporting the professional growth of the team members.
Drive innovation, collaboration, and an inclusive, healthy team culture while reinforcing Embedded values.
Lead and take part in initiatives cross-teams to improve overall performance, collaboration and delivery.
Adapt to changing priorities and needs, guiding the team through any challenges that arise.
Together with the team, owning the full lifecycle management for the product/service portfolio.
Development of services and products, and guiding the team in 3rd party integrations.
Together with the full team articulate the team goals and how they align with business objectives.
Lead and enable the team rather than doing; focusing on deepening your skills in coaching and helping others expand their capacity
Who you are
You showcase adaptability and helpfulness, and as Engineering Manager you'll be part of fostering a culture that welcomes innovative solutions in the team. You will lead the engineers through your accountable, challenge-ready, and collaborative approach. In the role you also need to have an open mindset and see the potential for failure as a pathway to progress.
To succeed in this role you have:
Ability to collaborate and communicate effectively with different stakeholders and collaboration partners.
An interest in supporting others in their growth journey, coaching and mentoring.
An innovative and flexible mindset, enabling you to support the team when encountering new challenges.
Previous experience delivering projects to production, as a software developer or in a similar role, giving you the ability to anticipate challenges.
System designing skills.
Experience working with 3rd party integrations.
