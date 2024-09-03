Engineering Manager - Contamination
Volvo Personvagnar AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Göteborg
2024-09-03
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Personvagnar AB i Göteborg
, Borås
, Falköping
, Götene
, Skövde
eller i hela Sverige
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
About us
Now you have the opportunity to apply for the Engineering Manager role within 91380 Contamination team who is part of the Energy Efficiency Centre within Engineering.
We are responsible for all exterior contamination caused by weather or exterior environment conditions.
What you will do
You will be working in close cooperation with many internal stakeholders and teams e.g. Exterior front & rear, AD/ADAS, Safe Vehicle Automation (SVA) and Aerodynamics to fulfil our customer needs. The team works with both numerical simulations as well as physical verifications in e.g., the wind tunnel on complete vehicles.
The team is situated in PVT close to the wind tunnels and is a part of the Energy Efficiency Centre.
Ongoing challenges are for example: shifting from physical to virtual testing, by e.g., using CFD (Computational Fluid Dynamics) and in parallel working to move complete vehicle testing to system testing in the climate wind tunnel. The team is also in the forefront to increase knowledge within particle simulation (snow and dust), building capability by advanced engineering and research together with academy, e.g., Halmstad and Chalmers University.
About you
As an Engineering Manager, you will support, coach, and develop the team's knowledge to ensure that the right competence is maintained over time. Your motivation is to engage, challenge and empower the team to create new solutions together. You will also have the technical responsibility for delivery to car program and advanced engineering programs.
You will contribute to the Customer satisfaction of Volvo Cars Customer target fulfillment and be part of creating our sustainable future. Having a direct impact on how we deliver according to Freedom to move in a personable, sustainable, and safe way.
Do you fit the profile?
You have a university degree or equivalent experience with proven leadership skills.
Experience in leading change within complex areas.
It is beneficial if you have product development and attribute experience preferentially within the competence areas of contamination.
We also believe that you have strong communication skills, both verbally and in writing.
How to learn more and apply
For questions regarding the position please contact Hiring Manager, Gisela Blomkvist (91300 Energy Efficiency Centre) +46 (0)723716113 or by mail gisela.blomkvist@volvocars.com
.
For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact Senior Recruiter Kristin Lövgren at Kristin.lovgren@volvocars.com
We look forward to your application no later than the 17th of September. Please note that no applications via mail will be handled. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "70499-42801403". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Personvagnar AB
(org.nr 556074-3089), https://www.volvocars.com/ Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Volvo Car Corporation Kontakt
Kristin Lövgren 031-000000 Jobbnummer
8876093