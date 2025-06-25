Engineer Development II
Basic Job Functions:
• Perform material and device research to enhance thin film solar cell performance and stability and to reduce manufacturing cost.
• Responsible for projects or functions that are enablers to department goals and deliverables.
• Plan, execute and characterize development engineering experiments in the laboratory and manufacturing environment.
• Applies statistical and engineering methods to optimize organizational effectiveness. Improves methods for use by others.
Education/Experience:
• Associate's Degree in an engineering discipline or similar technical discipline and 15 years of relevant technical experience or 2 years of experience as a Development Engineer I at First Solar.
• Bachelor's Degree in an engineering discipline or similar technical discipline and 5 years of relevant technical experience or 2 years of experience as a Development Engineer I at First Solar.
• Master's Degree in an engineering discipline or similar technical discipline and 3 years of relevant technical experience or 2 years of experience as a Development Engineer I at First Solar.
• Ph.D. in an engineering discipline or similar technical discipline, without prior technical work experience
Required Skills/Competencies:
• Comprehensive understanding of functional business units core area (e.g. sputter or materials science), with expert knowledge in at least one area.
• Expert and hands on experience in laboratory or manufacturing environment.
• Strong analytical skills to process and interpret complex data. Can develop new algorithms and tools to enable others.
• Ability to make an execute detailed plans to achieve objectives with strong sense of ownership.
• Good communication skills across organizations.
Essential Responsibilities:
• Identify opportunities for improvement in solar cell efficiency, material selection and process/equipment design through engineering, scientific or empirical methods.
• Apply state of the art techniques for material analysis, statistical analysis of data or execution/planning of experiments. Develop a work plan that can address problems with well understood solution paths.
• May be responsible to determine and evaluate material specification for improved performance. May be responsible to determine and evaluate tool/equipment specifications.
• Effective communicator with internal and external partners and customers. Effective team member that can support cross-functional projects and take ownership of sub-deliverables.
• May train, mentor and manage junior associates.
• Complies with Company's Environmental, Quality, Safety or any other policies that have been enforced. First Solar Proprietary & Confidential - General
• Other duties as assigned.
• Job description subject to change at any time.
Reporting Relationships:
