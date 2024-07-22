Engineer Cab Exterior Front&Side
2024-07-22
Passionate about exterior design and innovation? This is your chance to shine!
We are on the hunt for the next talents to join our Exterior Front and Side Team at Volvo GTT. This team is at the forefront of maintaining and developing key components like the front lid, grille, wiper panels, fenders, and more. Without a doubt, you'll have a significant impact on the vehicle's overall performance, ensuring our customers receive a visually attractive product that excels in fuel efficiency.
About us
"Exterior front and side" is a vital part of the Volvo GTT CAB Exterior section. Based in Gothenburg, our team holds global responsibility for Volvo heavy duty trucks exterior (FH, FM and FMX). You will be part of a team encompassing a diverse range of backgrounds, from Associate engineers to Expert engineers. Additionally, our teams in Bangalore, India are deeply integrated with the Gothenburg team, forming a robust global network dedicated to the development of advanced automotive technology. Our primary focus lies in developing critical components such as the trucks' exterior parts such as the Front lid, grill, side fenders, identity panels, sun visors and much more. Our core competence is injection molded plastic parts.
We are ambitious and confident at what we do, which is why we prefer to do in-house development of our components.
Together, we have the responsibility and mission to ensure that the trucks exterior continues live up to our customer expectations. By doing our part with passion, we ensure that our products stay on top, focusing on our customers' profitability, sustainability, and creating higher value for our customers. With passion, attention to detail and putting our customers in focus we will do our outmost to continue delivering a premium transport solution to our customers.
What you will do
As the Engineer for the exterior, front and side, you will serve as an Engineering Task Leader (ETL). Your mission is to develop an area of the exterior. You will lead the development process, ensuring Quality, Delivery, Cost, Features, and Sustainability (QDCFs) standards are met. Collaborating with highly skilled suppliers, that develop the components, and a supportive GTT team, your main responsibilities will include:
• Setting requirements and evaluating supplier work.
• Managing the project timeline, changes, and cost evolution.
• Acting as the primary technical contact for suppliers
• Leading the technical development and create road maps for the future.
• Communicating progress to various internal stakeholders, including production, product design, purchasing, and feature leaders.
This role is challenging and exciting, requiring strong communication skills to effectively coordinate across different teams.
Who you are
You have a strong engineering background, likely started as a design engineer working with injection molded plastic and sheet metal design where you started to develop a broader T-shaped profile. You are able to take lead on complicated designs with multiple interfaces and stakeholders. You are confident in your knowledge, pragmatic in finding solutions, and know how to balancing various demands.
Effective communication with internal and external stakeholders is second nature to you. You can maintain focus on objectives even under pressure, and you excel at explaining recommendations clearly. As a team player, you understand the importance of a committed timeline and your role in ensuring success.
Experience we seek:
• M.Sc. or B.Sc. degree in Mechanical or Mechatronic Engineering.
• At least 5 years of experience in product development within the automotive industry.
• At least 5 years of experience in developing injection-molded plastic components.
• Experience working in a global environment with multiple sites is preferred.
• Very good knowledge in the development of plastic components.
• Proficiency in communication and presentation techniques.
• Good knowledge of CATIA V5, including surface, part, and drawing design.
• Understanding of requirement documentation (TR writing) and legal requirements.
• Familiarity with PDM Link, KOLA, and MS Project is preferred.
• Proficiency in English (written and spoken), with Swedish as a plus.
• Familiarity with Agile methodologies and global team management.
What we offer:
You will have the opportunity to work alongside highly skilled colleagues in an exciting, global environment, which provides opportunities for both professional and personal development. We trust the individual and act as a team.
Join us and be part of the development of the best trucks in the world!
Curious and want to know more? Please contact me!
Acting Group manager Edin Ljeskovica (edin.ljeskovica.2@consultant.volvo.com
).
Last application date 1st of september. Due to summer vacations, all questions regarding the process and applications will be reviewed from the 19th of august. Please do not expect any communication earlier than this. We look forward to receiving your application!
