Embedded System Engineer (fpga)
2025-06-09
Job Description:
In this role, you will develop and optimize software-defined radio (SDR) solutions using Xilinx Zynq UltraScale+ RFSoC platform. You'll be responsible for system-level design, FPGA programming, and integration with mmWave RF front-end components. This is an exciting opportunity to work at the intersection of embedded systems, FPGA design, and advanced wireless technologies in a fast-paced, research-driven environment.
Key Responsibilities:
• Design and implement mmWave OFDM-based software-defined radio (SDR).
• Configure and program Xilinx Zynq UltraScale+ RFSoC using MATLAB/Simulink and Vivado.
• Perform algorithm partitioning between the FPGA logic (PL) and the ARM Cortex cores (PS).
• Integrate the RFSoC board with mmWave RF front-end components for end-to-end system functionality.
• Develop and implement advanced wireless communication systems with DSP algorithms on RFSoC
Qualifications:
• Master's degree in Embedded Systems, Wireless Communication Engineering, or a related field, with relevant industry experience.
• Strong proficiency in MATLAB/Simulink, HDL Coder, and FPGA design using Vivado and Vitis.
• Hands-on experience with embedded Linux and interactive Python workflows, including Jupyter Notebooks.
• Experience with the PYNQ open-source framework for programming and interacting with Xilinx Zynq RFSoC.
• Solid understanding of AXI interfaces, including AXI-Lite, AXI-Stream, and AXI DMA for PS-PL communication.
• Familiar with digital signal processing in wireless communication systems
