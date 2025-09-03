Embedded Software Engineer - Fixed Camera team, Lund
2025-09-03
Are you the new Software Developer to join our Fixed Camera team?
Who is your future team?
At Fixed Cameras Firmware, you will see new products come to life and take part in that journey. We are responsible for the software in new fixed cameras. There are several projects ongoing in different stages, all staffed with co-workers from different disciplines, such as software, image quality, mechanical design, electronics, production test, etc. We have a very close co-operation and excellent team-spirit at Axis, ensuring an agile development of new market-leading products. We also invest heavily in future solutions based on technologies like Artificial Intelligence (Deep Learning) and new ways to detect objects in a camera scene.
What you'll do here as Software Engineer
As Software Engineer in the Fixed Cameras department you will play an essential part in the development of our new products. You will join a team of 18 very dedicated software engineers, working in all parts of the embedded Linux stack in our new network video products. Your tasks will include:
* Join our product development team, developing network cameras
* Analyze, design and write software for features in our upcoming products
* Troubleshoot and solve issues wherever they are, from Linux kernel drivers to applications
Who are you?
You are curious, technically interested, love challenges and enjoy solving them in a team focused atmosphere. We also believe that you have a personal drive and get inspired by working in an environment of openness, creativity, trust, commitment, playfulness and encouragement.
As your closest manager, I support your personal development, provide individual freedom, give trust and guide you in your career.
We'd love to hear that you have experience with:
* C or C++ programming
* Linux
Bonus points for:
* Experience and interest in low-level programming and microcontrollers
What Axis has to offer
We are a world leader in network video, where cutting-edge technology meets global impact. Here, you'll contribute to meaningful projects that shape the future of security and surveillance - developing solutions used worldwide. As a fast-growing company, we offer exciting career opportunities. You'll grow professionally through continuous learning, supported by a collaborative team that values creativity, innovation, and work-life balance.
Our Lund HQ Campus, including the impressive Grenden building, offers a dynamic environment with spaces crafted to encourage collaboration, whether through informal "fika" chats, formal meetings, or after-hours activities. Check it out: Axis HQ
Your well-being matters to us. We offer a range of benefits, including a company bonus, Friday cake, wellness allowance, health insurance - and even your own Axis bicycle.
To learn more about Axis, our innovative products, solutions, and vibrant company culture, explore:
Life at Axis blog
Engineering at Axis blog
Innovation at Axis
Ready to Act?
Axis is a company realizing the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in groups creates a better working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success. We welcome all applications.
We go through applications continuously so don't wait - send in your application today! In case of questions, please reach out to recruiting manager Benny Jönsson at +46 46 272 3315.
