Embedded Software Developer- Automotive
2026-02-10
We are looking for a Senior Embedded Developer- Automotive for a global automotive company in Gothenburg.
Start is in ASAP, 10 months limited contract to begin with, Possibility of extension after that.
Competence profile:
Masters in electrical/electronics engineering/ software engineering (Embedded Systems & SW development), or equivalent
At least 5 years experience with C programming (90 or 99)
At least 5 years experience in real time embedded system development
Experience from Automotive industry
Having experience working with Autosar
Having knowledge of Automotive communication protocol: Can, Automotive Ethernet
Having knowledge of UDS(Unified Diagnostic Service)
Have experience working with Vector tool: CANOE, CANalyzer, VTEST
Have knowledge on low level protocol firmware development: SPI, UART, PWM, DIO, PSI5
HIL systems and real-time simulation
Having knowledge of System Safety Implementation compliant with ISO26262
Familiarity with cyber security standards in Automotive
Ability to work in multi-cultural environment
Good at initiating communication when needed
Fluency in English
What you will do:
Working in a in-house software team that develops software for Suspension system in both Suspension ECU and Central ECU of the vehicle.
You will work closely with other developers, test engineers, system engineers, safety engineers and may take cross-function tasks depends on the need of the project.
Your main responsibility is to develop application software in C++ and middle ware in C.
Nice to have:
If you can share with us side projects, or open source software that you have contributed to.
Suspension knowledge
Having experience working with Agile software development method
Experience in C++ (11 or 14)
Do you fit the profile?
For you to fully enjoy this opportunity, we believe that you are a motivated and self-driven software developer that would like to take initiative to improve our product. You embrace teamwork, collaboration and are eager to learn and develop new competences. Experience from working in the automotive industry especially in the vehicle dynamics arena is a clear advantage to succeed in this role.
This is a full-time consultant position in Gothenburg through Incluso. Start is ASAP, 10 months limited contract to begin with, with possibility of extension after that.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
