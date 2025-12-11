Embedded Software Developer Auto Solutions
Join a company where innovation meets purpose. At Toyota Material Handling's R&D department, Auto Solutions, we're not just developing autonomous warehouse vehicles-we're shaping the future of logistics. As an Embedded Software Developer, you'll have the opportunity to work close to the final product in an environment that values collaboration, continuous learning, and real impact. Here, your ideas matter, your growth is supported, and your contribution helps us move the world smarter, safer, and more sustainably. Become part of something bigger-where technology drives progress and people drive innovation.
Your team and task to look forward to
At Auto Solutions we invest and have an exciting journey ahead of us. Currently, we are approx. 70 team members within Auto Solutions, with approximately 50 of us working in software. Here you'll be joining a competent team characterized by a strong motivation and mutual trust.
As a Software Developer, your responsibilities will include:
* Developing the next generation of autonomous warehouse vehicles and material handling solutions.
* Enhancing existing models and defining customer-specific solutions.
* Writing code and verifying it in rigs and directly on our vehicles in our 2000 m2 test center.
* Primarily working with technologies such as C/C++, Structured Text, Matlab/Simulink, and Python.
Here, you'll collaborate in teams together with colleagues in system, software, electrical and mechanical design. As an experienced team member, we expect you to share your expertise and actively lead the progress of our design and development.
For the position of Software Developer, we are seeking candidates who have/are:
* A degree in Computer Science, Applied Physics and Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering with an automation focus, or equivalent.
* Several years of experience in software development, preferably within embedded systems.
* Proficiency in both spoken and written English. Proficiency in Swedish is a plus.
You are a dedicated and solution-oriented team player who takes ownership and thrives on responsibility. With a naturally proactive mindset, you don't wait for challenges to arise-you anticipate them and act. You value collaboration and believe that the best ideas often come through open dialogue. You enjoy sharing knowledge, inspiring your colleagues, and contributing to a positive and supportive team environment.
Who is R&D Toyota Material Handling?
Toyota Material Handling is a world leader in material handling and we are making large investments to meet the needs of the future. At our R&D department in Mjölby, 300 employees work on the development of our products and services as well as new innovative solutions. At Toyota, we work with a holistic perspective where employees have responsibility from concept to finished product.
Application
Send your application no later than 2026-01-18. For this recruitment, we will begin the selection process after the Christmas holidays. You can expect feedback on your application once the closing date has passed.
If you are applying for a job and have a protected identity you should contact HR, who will guide you further for a secure application process.
For more information please contact:
Eva Hådding, Manager, eva.hadding@toyota-industries.eu
Martina Granath, Manager, martina.granath@toyota-industries.eu
Matilda Norberg, TA-partner, matilda.norberg@toyota-industries.eu
