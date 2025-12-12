Embedded Software Application Engineer
Professional Galaxy is an IT and technology consulting company that provides highly specialized expertise within IT, software development, SAP, purchasing, electronics and mechanical design. We collaborate with experienced senior experts and deliver strategic value-creating expertise to some of Sweden's most complex and analytically demanding projects. Our focus is always on high quality, professionalism and clear, measurable results.
Are you the right person for the assignment, or do you want to recommend a strong candidate? Do not hesitate to contact us.
Apply today, selection and interviews are ongoing.
Assignment Description
We are looking for Embedded Software Application Engineer for one of our customers.
Perform functional development meaning requirement breakdown, software design, documentation, implementation, testing and verification.
Specialize in a technical domain (Vehicle, HMI, Combustion, Engine After treatment, Electro mobility, Powertrain control, Control Theory, Mechatronic, Diagnostics) in which features are developed.
Lead system engineering in a technical team and play an active role in the delivery. Integrate deliveries from others.
Responsibility for securing quality and readiness before release.
The deliveries are often focused on the early phases of the development cycle, developing technical roadmaps.
Network across the organization, as well as influencing the work in the other sites.
Develop acquired competence, as well as participate in the business development.
On Expert level the employee is a recognized expert in Embedded Software Applications typically obtained through advanced education and work experience (position typically requires 10 years or more relevant experience)
- Experienced project lead and an established coach, mentor and educator to others in VG
• Known subject matter expert and a natural goto person for complex discipline related issues
• Strong Tshaped profile (either building deeper discipline excellence or developing mature generalist toolbox)
- Known product owner, often contributing to project roadmaps/strategies within context of industry trends
• Clear articulation of value creation by joining up the dots between their work and the TD/BA strategy.
Duration: 2025-12-15 to 2026-06-30
Location: Göteborg
Application Deadline: 2025-12-14
Please apply directly through our system with:
• Your updated CV
• Availability to start the assignment
In the motivation, describe why you are suitable for this assignment - refer to previous consulting assignments, employment, education and personal qualities.
Please note: We do not accept any applications through mail. All applications have to be sent through the portal to be valid.
