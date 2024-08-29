Embbedded Software Engineer
2024-08-29
Nexer R&D is at the forefront of tomorrow's technology and is continuously growing. We are looking for a dedicated Software Engineer who enjoys problem-solving tasks in a collaborative environment. Could that be you?
This is Nexer R&D
Here you are part of a very friendly, warm and vibrant high-tech community of problem solvers, where new ideas and initiatives are encouraged and nurtured. Whether you work with one of our Nexer teams at Lindholmen or on-site with our customers in the Gothenburg area, you will have the flexibility to explore and implement new ideas - anywhere, anytime!
Our focus is on product development companies, and we work extensively with clients in industries such as automotive and defense. As a consultant, you may have the opportunity to develop software for connected and autonomous vehicles, among other exciting assignments.
At Nexer R&D, we have a safe learning culture where we help each other reach new levels - whether in the context of the assignment or related to your personal career goals. To further promote this, you can take various courses through Nexer Academy and certificates through Udemy. Join us and become part of a community that values development, creativity, and collaboration.
Are you the one we are looking for?
We are looking for both those with a few years of experience and those with a long track record in the industry. You hold a technical B.Sc. degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, Electrical Engineering, or equivalent and are based in Gothenburg, Sweden.
If you recognize the following:
Development in Embedded C/C++
Matlab/Simulink
Then there is a great chance that you will succeed in the role!
It is a plus if you also have experience of:
AOSP (Android Open Source Project), VHAL
AUTOSAR
Python
Linux environment
CI/CD through e.g. Jenkins
Our employees like to solve technical problems together. They often work in cross-functional teams and value good collaboration and communication. Do you want to be part of such a team?
Application
Please, go ahead and submit your application. Unfortunately, we are not able to handle applications via e-mail, but if you have questions about the position or Nexer, please contact Victoria Olsson: victoria.olsson@nexergroup.com
. We accept applications on an ongoing basis, so do not wait to apply!
About NEXER GROUP
Nexer as an employer
If you work at Nexer, you get a bold and entrepreneurial employer with an international presence. We take pride in leading the digital revolution and being at the forefront of technology, always with an agile and forward-looking approach. With us, you get unique opportunities to dream big, act smart and develop. As a family-owned company, we own our strategy and invest in long-term goals, and we encourage employee involvement and ideas. In addition, we offer a flexible work policy, where it's possible to work remotely when it suits you and your assignment.
Our culture
Our vision is Promising future - it's important for us to make a difference and contribute to a better future. We are committed to our customers and have a sincere concern for each other. We embrace diversity and believe that people with different backgrounds and experiences make our work and our company better. We value innovation and the will to develop and take the next step, onwards and upwards. And most importantly - we have fun at work! Så ansöker du
