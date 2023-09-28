Electrical Integration Supervisor
2023-09-28
Winthrop Technologies is a dedicated data centre delivery partner providing turnkey solutions to our clients, headquartered in Dublin and delivering throughout Europe. Winthrop specialises in providing turnkey data centre solutions, providing services from design, through to construction across the full range of civil, structural, architectural, mechanical and electrical services as well as commissioning. As an engineering focused organisation, Winthrop has grown to become one of the leading and most trusted companies in our sector. We are currently constructing multiple turnkey data centre projects in 9 different European countries, equating to over 311MW of IT load in flight.
We are please to announce that we are currently recruiting for Electrical Integration Supervisors to join our Integration team in Sweden.
The Electrical Integration Supervisor will oversee a team of Electrical Sub Contractors as they carry out electrical installation within a large electrical system and ensure the project programme is kept. The supervisor must be effective at motivating their team, as well as giving a frank but constructive assessment of the work done.
Requirements:
Liaise and co-ordinate site activities alongside other trades.
Carry out weekly reports and issue to line manager.
Carry out weekly toolbox talks.
Prepare two weeks look ahead for upcoming works.
Attending DAB morning meetings.
Ensure the labour requirements are met and maintained as per project program requirements.
Ensuring the quality of the works is maintained at a high level.
Ensure that the Sub Contractors are working as efficiently as possible.
Ensure that all variations and delays are notified to line manager.
Ensuring all plant materials onsite are as per agreed specifications.
Ensuring all delivered materials are coordinated and stored in a safe and secure manner.
Ensuring all Sub Contractors Plant and access equipment is certified and in good working condition.
Ensuring that all matters of compliance and governance are identified and adhered to, including:
Health & Safety issues on site and ensuring that all Sub Contractors are working in a safe manner.
Review ways of working and where possible implement changes to improve safety.
Ensuring housekeeping is kept to a high standard by all Sub Contactors.
Complete weekly 'don't walk by' cards.
Skills/Requirements:
Telecoms experience is required
Relevant 3rd level electrical degree qualification essential
Previous experience in a similar role, within a mechanical and electrical contracting environment is essential
Data Centre experience is advantageous
Excellent organisational, communication and time management skills
Proficiency in the use of MS Word & Excel is required
Experience with Fibre, CAT6, Patching, Cable routing, CCTV, Access control, EPMS, Cable containment. Så ansöker du
