Electrical Engineers
2025-04-30
We are searching for Electrical Engineers in Norrkoping/Finspang.
Work: 100%
Start: Immediate
Position type: Permanent
Salary: based on experience
Responsibilities:
Development of documentation/conditions for design and procurement
Identification and formulation of requirements from facility and stakeholders
Review of quality assurance documentation with regard to verification and validation
Collaborate with the engineering department to develop and strengthen your technical expertise
Participate in internal training initiatives
Experience Profile:
University degree in Electrical Engineering.
A few years of experience as an engineer or technical project manager in electrical engineering.
A consultative and communicative attitude.
A great commitment and a desire to develop together with us.
Ability to collaborate effectively with others and take responsibility for your assignments.
Fluent in Swedish and English, both written and spoken.
