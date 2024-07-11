Electrical Engineers
2024-07-11
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
Volvo Group Electromobility is looking for Electrical engineer profiles
Do you recognize yourself as an engaged team player with an interest in technology in general and best in class electrical solutions in particular? Are you looking for new challenges and growth by developing the future together with other passionate and high performing engineers?
Then Volvo Group within our R&D department is the right place to be for you. Electromobility is at the heart of our expertise, helping us to shape tomorrow's technology to create excellent sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions to make the world a better place for future generations. You will be part of a global and diverse team of highly skilled professionals who work with passion, trust each other, and embrace change to stay ahead.
Volvo Groups' Electromobility organization is responsible for the complete development lifecycle of our electric powertrains - from advanced engineering through product development into the maintenance phase. The function has a truly purpose-driven leadership and together we drive Electromobility transition based on cutting-edge engineering and state-of-the-art research within the Volvo Group.
We are looking for:
* Electrical System engineers
* Electrical Component Engineers (within Electrical control units for example)
* Electrical Hardware Engineers
Does it correspond with your competencies? Do you want to join a dynamic team, apply now!
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation. Ersättning
