Electrical Construction Manager
2023-09-01
Winthrop Technologies is a dedicated data centre delivery partner providing turnkey solutions to our clients, headquartered in Dublin and delivering throughout Europe.
We are seeking an Electrical Construction Manager to join our expanding team in Sandviken, Sweden.
Responsibilities:
• Management of site Quality Assurance in conjunction with the team and QA Manager.
• Management of Project Schedule in conjunction with the Project Team.
• Preparation of project schedule - two weeks look ahead for upcoming works and weekly storyboards.
• Attendance at weekly site meetings, project reviews and planning meetings.
• Ensure the labour requirements are met and maintained as per project program requirements.
• Ensuring the quality of the works is maintained at a high level.
• Management of Sub Contractors activities and progress against the schedule & manpower trackers.
• Ensure that all variations and delays are notified to Project team.
• Ensuring all plant materials onsite are as per agreed specifications and in accordance with the company procedure.
• Ensuring all delivered materials are coordinated and stored in a safe and secure manner.
• Assistance with the close out of all project items including O & M Manuals, Punch List, Safety File, QA File, Materials - all with the support of the site project manager
• Ensure all works are carried out and managed in accordance with the Winthrop Integrated Management System for Quality, Safety & Environmental requirements
• Implement Health and Safety Polices and attend onsite meetings as requested
Skills & Qualifications
• Relevant Electrical Qualification essential e.g. degree in Electrical Engineering
• 10 years of previous experience in a similar role, within a mechanical and electrical contracting environment is essential
• Data Centre experience is advantageous
• Excellent organisational, communication and time management skills
• Proficiency in the use of MS Word & Excel is required
