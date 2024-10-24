E-commerce Manager
2024-10-24
About CHIMI
Established in 2016 by Daniel Djurdjevic (CEO) and Charlie Lindström (CD), CHIMI has swiftly transformed from a Swedish eyewear start-up to a global scale-up. As a premier fashion brand, CHIMI offers a diverse range of products, including sunglasses and fashion accessories.
About the role
As E-Commerce Manager, you'll be responsible for executing CHIMI's global e-commerce strategy, driving profitable growth, and ensuring a seamless online shopping experience. Your role will encompass all areas of e-commerce, from website management and customer experience to commercial planning and sales performance. You'll report to the CMO and collaborate with various departments to create a cohesive brand experience across all digital touchpoints. We are looking for a solution-driven individual who thrives in a fast-paced environment, quickly identifying opportunities and acting decisively to maximize growth and performance. Your main responsibilities will include:
Oversee global e-commerce operations, ensuring performance, usability, and brand alignment.
Continuously optimize the website for user experience, brand consistency, and conversions.
Analyze customer behavior, sales data, and performance to drive sales and improvements.
Develop and execute e-commerce strategies focused on traffic, conversion, and KPI growth.
Ensure site content, offers, and campaigns are positioned to maximize sales and align with business goals.
Collaborate with marketing on SEO, SEM, email, and social media campaigns.
Manage the e-commerce budget to maximize ROI and resource efficiency.
Maintain relationships with web developers, payment processors, and logistics partners.
Ensure GDPR and data privacy compliance.
Conduct competitor and market analysis to enhance offerings and stay competitive.
About You
You are an innovative thinker, always staying ahead of fashion-tech trends and continuously looking for new ways to push boundaries. Highly motivated and results-driven, you embody the ambition of a forward-thinking professional. You thrive in dynamic environments and bring experience in managing multiple projects simultaneously without needing constant direction. Your analytical mindset allows you to spot trends and areas for growth, and with strong initiative, you're confident in setting and delivering high standards while navigating the fast-paced world of e-commerce. Adaptability is one of your strengths, tackling challenges with enthusiasm and a solutions-oriented mindset.You possess a positive and collaborative attitude, motivating people around you, staying calm and focused during busy periods allows you to navigate challenges effectively without losing sight of the big picture.
Experience as an E-Commerce Manager, preferably within the fashion industry
Strong understanding of omnichannel strategies
Proven track record of driving online growth and enhancing digital customer experiences
Solid experience with platforms and tools, familiarity with Centra and Storyblok is a plus
A passion for digital innovation, staying updated on industry trends and best practices
Passionate about data analysis for actionable insights to measure performance
Strong communication and collaboration skills
A proactive, self-driven attitude with an eye for detail and a customer-first approach
Results-driven approach, coupled with a sense of urgency and proactive work ethic, dedicated to executing tasks with efficiency
Fluency in English, fluency in Swedish is a plus
As a true brand ambassador, you not only love the brand but also deeply connect with its culture and values, representing it with authenticity and passion.
Application Process
This is a full-time permanent position based at the companys Head Office in Stockholm, starting as soon as possible. This recruitment process is handled through E-commerce Recruit, should you have any inquiries about the position, please feel free to reach out to Zophia Karlsson at zophia@ecommercerecruit.se
