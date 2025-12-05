Durability Test Engineer
2025-12-05
Professional Galaxy is looking for a Durability Test Engineer for performing durability testing, evaluation and reporting for chassis components and cabs on behalf of our client
Requirements: -Senior-level expertise in durability, fatigue and structural verification of chassis and cab components -Strong understanding of truck systems, load cases, vibration environments and real-world usage profiles -Proven ability to work independently and manage high test volumes in a dynamic development environment -Solid decision-making skills with the ability to prioritize and act under time-critical conditions -Experience supporting multiple new product and platform introductions -Capability to handle increased organizational complexity resulting from TRATON group integration -Strong collaborative mindset with the ability to align methods, standards and deliveries with other TRATON sites -High technical authority, professionalism and the ability to drive tasks forward without extensive guidance -Prior experience within the TRATON organisation is highly meritorious
Meriting (Preferred Qualifications):
Degree in Mechanical Engineering, Engineering Physics, or related field
Experience in durability testing, knowledge of hydraulic and MTS software systems.
Strong understanding of truck components with respect to loads, vibration, strength, fatigue and overall durability.
Start Date : 2026-03-23
End Date :2028-03-31
Application Deadline : 2025-12-10
Work Location: Hybrid
Languages: Swedish & English
A background check will be carried out before any assignment starts.
Please apply directly through our system with:
• Your updated CV
• Availability to start the assignment
In the motivation, describe why you are suitable for this assignment - refer to previous consulting assignments, employment, education and personal qualities.
Please note: We do not accept any applications through mail. All applications have to be sent through the portal to be valid.
