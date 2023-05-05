Driver

Sveriges Prestige AB / Fordonsförarjobb / Linköping
2023-05-05


After you have received your taxi driver identification, you can surely work as a driver with us.
Together we help each other to become the best. We do everything to always be there for our customers, increase our quality and to be on the front edge when it comes to business development. When working with us you can grow and develop in an inspired environment.
To become a part of us means that you also become a part of an organisation that is constantly working to improve the working conditions in the taxi industry.
You need to have what it takes to run a business in a successful and serious manner, with responsibility over employees and finances, as well as to have an understanding of the distinct service occupation that being a taxi driver is.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-04
E-post: sverigesprestigeab@gmail.com

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Sveriges Prestige AB (org.nr 559401-9746)
Boställsgatan 106 (visa karta)
583 31  LINKÖPING

Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort.

Kontakt
Faisal Raza
sverigesprestigeab@gmail.com
0769746596

Jobbnummer
7744038

