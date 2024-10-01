Downstream Manufacturing Scientist
2024-10-01
The BioInvent team covers all aspects of drug development, including discovery, preclinical and translational research, manufacturing, and clinical development. Together we are creating the exciting future of BioInvent, and we welcome you to be part of it - as our
GMP-manufacturing group at BioInvent is responsible for supply of recombinant proteins (mainly IgGs) to our and our customers clinical trials.
As Downstream Manufacturing Scientist you are responsible for planning and running the downstream (purification) process. This include activities such as transfer of processes from development, process and production planning, generation of instructions e.g. Master Batch Records, and running the process hands in our GMP facility. Our typical processes are performed in a very limited number of batches and our production can be compared to large scale process development.
Among others, your key responsibilities will be to:
• Scaling up the purification process
• Perform protein purification: chromatography, virus reduction steps, concentration and diafiltration.
• Write process related documents: Master batch records, SOPs, Work instructions.
• Planning the purification process.
• Participate in meetings with customers
• Train and educate colleagues in Purification
• Preventive maintenance of process equipment
• Perform validation of equipment and processes
• Write plans and reports
To succeed in this role, we believe that you have a B.Sc. or M.Sc. chemical engineering, biochemistry, biology or closely related discipline.
We believe that you have the following qualifications:
• Strong attention to detail, excellent communication skills, collaborative mindset and scientific problem-solving
• Ability to adapt to rapid changes in project priorities
• Ability to learn new techniques, perform multiple tasks simultaneously, keep accurate records, follow instructions, and comply with company policies
• Ability to work independently and as part of a team, self-motivated, adaptable, and carry a positive attitude
Other preferred qualifications are:
• Experience in working in clean room environment.
• Working in controlled aseptic environment
• Familiarity with cGMP regulations and quality standards
We are looking for a driven, structured, self-motivated, quality conscious and responsible person, who easily collaborates and communicates with others, both verbally and in writing. You have excellent problem-solving skills, and you enjoy creating efficient working methods and contributing with your experience to ensure continuous improvements.
The position is based at the company headquarters in Lund, Sweden.
BioInvent is in a unique situation with great potential to change the future. If this is your profile and you would like to contribute to changing the way cancer is treated today, you are welcome to apply for the position, we want to hear from you!
