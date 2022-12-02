Digital Product Designer
Umain AB / Grafiska jobb / Stockholm
2022-12-02
A Product Designer at Apegroup is a specialist with a combined skill set, deep understanding of both UI (Visual Design) and UX (Interaction Design).
A Product Designer ensures and executes compelling user experience in digital products and services across all required platforms. A Product designer possesses a strong eye for visual design and a mastery of interaction design principles in the digital environment.
They are able to clearly communicate concepts and designs through visual sketches, wireframes, high fidelity comps, and prototypes. Product designers are fluent in responsive grids, on-screen typography, iconography from scratch and are meticulous when it comes to detail.
Knowledge & Competence
UX/UI Design. Excellent skills in designing UI for digital products from conception to completion. Communicating design concepts through sketches and wireframes, user flows, and customer journey maps. QA feedback analysis and best practices in user experience & human-centered design.
Prototyping: ability to create a clickable prototype in order to illustrate interaction & transitions of future digital products.
Tools Mastery: full fluency in contemporary design software (Figma, Principle, Photoshop, Lottie etc.).
Individual Planning and Estimation: ability to follow allocation provided by Producers & Design Director, proactivity in assistance for project estimation.
Work Ethics: enthusiasm and ability to work in an iterative design process, motivated by group critique. Ability to work both independently and in a group setting. You are a highly organized self-starter who can perform independently with reasonable supervision.
Portfolio: all above backed up by a bulk of strong projects with relevant involvement. Så ansöker du
