Digital Modeler - Grasshopper
2023-10-15
Assignment Description: ON SITE in Gothenburg, the employee will work with existing projects as well as new projects, - either interior or exterior. The work tasks will consist of developing new 3D or 2D patterns and/or implementing existing patterns in new areas.
Requirements: Experience from similar work with Grasshopper within automotive business. Need to have minimum 5 years previous experience from automotive industry.
Software and IT: Rhino/Grasshopper. Good CATIA, Alias, Icem or Maya knowledge is a plus.
Personal attributes: Fluent in English (speaking and writing), communicative, team player, responsible.
