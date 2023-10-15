Digital Modeler - Grasshopper

Hookkoo AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg
2023-10-15


Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg, Mölndal, Partille, Kungälv, Lerum eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos Hookkoo AB i Göteborg, Härryda, Stockholm eller i hela Sverige

Assignment Description: ON SITE in Gothenburg, the employee will work with existing projects as well as new projects, - either interior or exterior. The work tasks will consist of developing new 3D or 2D patterns and/or implementing existing patterns in new areas.
Requirements: Experience from similar work with Grasshopper within automotive business. Need to have minimum 5 years previous experience from automotive industry.
Software and IT: Rhino/Grasshopper. Good CATIA, Alias, Icem or Maya knowledge is a plus.
Personal attributes: Fluent in English (speaking and writing), communicative, team player, responsible.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-14
E-post: jobba@hookkoo.com

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Hookkoo AB (org.nr 559195-8839)
413 24  GÖTEBORG

Jobbnummer
8190786

Prenumerera på jobb från Hookkoo AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Hookkoo AB: