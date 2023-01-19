DevOps-engineer Lund
Are you skilled in DevOps and Clouds and want to take your next career step? Then we would like to meet you! We are looking for talented DevOps engineers who are interested to work with modern technology and construction for a sustainable future. With us at ALTEN in Lund, you work in a dynamic, innovative and international environment together with knowledgeable and supportive colleagues. Does it sound interesting? Apply today!
WE OFFER YOU
At ALTEN you have the opportunity to work with what you are passionate about and at the same time develop and broaden your skills. Together with your coaching manager, you build your career so that you can develop and realize your goals and dreams! Through our internal networks ALTEN Sports and Women @ ALTEN, you are also given the opportunity to work with your colleagues on issues and activities that you are passionate about. At ALTEN, we think it is important to have a balance between work and leisure, which is why we offer three extra days off per year.
We also offer benefits such as:
Personal education budget
Personnel cycle
Wellness allowance
Collective agreements, occupational pensions and insurance
ROLE DESCRIPTION
As a DevOps engineer with us, you will be part of our amazing international consulting team where our consultants possess different skills in IT. You will have various tasks and the opportunity to work with national and international projects at one of our world-leading customers.
We appriciate if you are communicative, responsive and value good cooperation. We would like you to have a background in development and are passionate about DevOps. Perhaps you also have experience of being a technical consultant or advisor.
We need you who are experienced in:
Python, GoLang or Bash
AWS, Azure or Google cloud platform
CI / CD
Docker or Kubernetes
Git, Jenkins or Gerrit
Atlassian
And have
MINIMUM 3 YEARS of practical experience of DevOps
It makes you even more interesting for us if you have:
Work experience in agile environments
ABOUT ALTEN
ALTEN is one of Europe's largest technology and IT consulting companies with over 45,000 employees in more than 30 countries. At ALTEN, we have a large range of assignments at the leading companies in several different industries such as vehicles, telecoms, energy, engineering, pharmaceuticals and medical technology, where our consultants are taking active part throughout the product development chain. Every employee is important for ALTEN's success and therefore we value you as an individual and work actively with personal development. In Sweden, we are over 1300 committed employees with 11 offices in 10 cities - from Lund in the south to Skellefteå in the north.
For the fourth year in a row, ALTEN has been named one of Sweden's most attractive employers by Career Companies 2023, an award for employers that offer unique career and development opportunities. Welcome to read more about us at alten.se
If you have any questions, email
