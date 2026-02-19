DevOps/Software Configuration Manager
Nexer Telescope AB / Datajobb / Lund Visa alla datajobb i Lund
2026-02-19
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nexer Telescope AB i Lund
Responsibilities
Maintenance and operations of deployment tools using Ansible
Respond to and solve user tickets for your functional domain (the user base will mostly be technical; software developers and automation engineers)
Maintain contact with other IT teams to maintain and operate the monitoring and alerting Infrastructure
Develop new features as requested by developer communities
Keep applications and services up-to-date by providing patches or upgrading according to a release Lifecyle
Update documentation and support other team members with their backlog of tasks
Required qualifications
Problem solving attitude
Knowledge of container orchestration tools (e.g. Kubernetes)
Knowledge and previous experience with git distributed version control system and have worked with either GitHub, Bitbucket, Gitlab or similar web-based system
Administration capabilities of Linux based computing systems
Knowledge of logging infrastructure such as Prometheus or OpenSearch/Elastic
Experience with automation solution for configuration management such as Ansible, Salt, Puppet or Terraform
Comfortable with Python, bash, and other shell scripting
Excellent oral and written English skills Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-18
E-post: jobs@telescopeservices.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nexer Telescope AB
(org.nr 556807-2820)
Scheelevägen 16 (visa karta
)
223 63 LUND Arbetsplats
Telescope Services AB Jobbnummer
9753293