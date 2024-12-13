DevOps Engineer
A leader in aviation and aviation training products is looking for the best to journey with us into the future of navigation! For more than 80 years, Jeppesen, a Boeing subsidiary, has made it possible for pilots and their passengers to reach their destinations safely and efficiently. We are the world's leading provider of aeronautical data and are combining our company's enduring spirit of innovation with a legacy of leadership in aviation to deliver 21st century navigation and optimization solutions.
We are currently looking for a DevOps Engineer for our office in Gothenburg, Sweden. We seek a candidate with a passion for creating and maintaining applications for test in AWS.
You will work in a one-of-a-kind software development organization with fascinating solutions that make a real difference to people around the world, every second of the day. In our centrally located office in Gothenburg, you will be surrounded by talented colleagues who are up for any challenge and who will not hesitate to challenge you. You will have the opportunity to learn and broaden your views by working with more than 200 engineers from around 50 different nations, all under the same roof. Most importantly, you will be expected to make a difference.
We want a colleague who is a great team player, with a collaborative approach who strives to maintain a positive and helpful environment within the team. We expect you to be an active learner and have a creative mindset. We believe that you enjoy problem solving and have a quality-oriented mindset. We expect you to be committed and self-sufficient, passionate about keeping yourself up-to-date with current best practices, and not afraid to drive and implement changes.
Interest in performance testing is a plus, but not a requirement.
Position Responsibilities, together with the team:
Design, install and maintain test environments in K8s and AWS.
Analyze performance metrics and monitors to ensure quality.
Basic Qualifications (Required Skills/Experience):
Experience with Linux
Knowledge in K8s, AWS and automated installations
Programing experience (e.g., Python, C, shell script)
Good collaboration skills, as the team works and supports Development, Site Engineers and other teams in evaluating performance issues and providing solutions.
Fluency in English language
Preferred Qualifications (Desired Skills/Experience):
Knowledge of GitLab and Terraform
Experience in the delivery of SaaS solutions and cloud services
Database administration
VMware administration
Degree in computer science or equivalent working experience
This position is hybrid. This means that the selected candidate will be required to perform some work onsite 2-3 days a week. This is at the hiring team's discretion and could potentially change in the future.
Relocation:
This position does not offer relocation. Candidates must live in the immediate area or relocate at their own expense.
Show Sponsorship:
Employer will initiate the visa application; however, the successful candidate will cover the cost of visa.
Join us if you want to:
Be part of a centralized, high-performance test team
Ensure product quality working with skilled performance and DevOps engineers.
Get professional skills development with our virtual learning tools and platforms (Digital Campus, LinkedIn Learning, Degreed, EdX, Enterprise Mentoring, and Communities of Excellence & Practice)
Broaden your experience in international projects, technical workshops and hackathons
Enjoy additional days off for Christmas break (December 24th-January 1st)
Participate in employee recognition program (Boeing PridePoints)
Have Private Medical Insurance (Skandia)
