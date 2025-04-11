DevOps Engineer
Jeppesen, a subsidiary of The Boeing Company, is one of the largest software development companies in Gothenburg. We develop innovative optimization solutions for the world's leading airlines. We are dedicated to continuous improvement, delivering more value to our clients, and exploring emerging technologies such as quantum computing, AI and big data analytics.
We are currently looking for a DevOps Engineer that can help us develop and improve services to support our developer teams.
At Jeppesen's office in central Gothenburg, Sweden you will work in a one-of-a-kind software development organization with fascinating solutions that make a real difference to people around the world. You will be working in an agile learning organization, surrounded by a team of talented, creative and dedicated colleagues. You will learn and broaden your perspective by working with 400 professionals from more than 30 different nations, but also be part of a global organization allowing for collaboration with customers and colleagues across the world. Most importantly, you will be expected to make a difference. We are very proud of our culture of trust and helpfulness.
The position as a DevOps engineer is with the Mariners team - a team that integrates products so that they are deployable and automates those deployments on Kubernetes on a very large scale. To be able to do this the team has to write code for analyzing dependencies, automate pipelines, infrastructure cloud setups and APIs for other teams to trigger said deployments.
Position responsibilities:
Develop and set up infrastructure in Kubernetes and AWS
Develop and maintain CI/CD solutions
Interact with and support other development teams and developers
Develop components in Python and Golang
About the Mariners team
You will be part of a highly qualified and experienced team developing vital structures for our products and other teams
Today the Mariners team is comprised of 5 developers
We use tools such as GitLab, terraform, Kubernetes
We work with "Infrastructure as code"
We work tightly within the team, often with pair and mob programming
We also do some development within the products - with emphasis on networking, security and automated deployment
Preferred Qualifications:
Swedish advance level (both speaking and writing)
Fluency in Python and/or Golang
Linux
Containers
We believe you have an analytical approach to problem solving, good communication skills both within and outside your team and an interest in technology as well as human relations.
We also think you are driven, committed, have a positive attitude and are comfortable with continuous team growth and having fun.
Relocation: This position does not offer relocation. Candidates must live in the immediate area or relocate at their own expense.
