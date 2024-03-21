Development Engineer Design
Scania CV AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Södertälje Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Södertälje
2024-03-21
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
Design Engineer - Chassis Exterior
Are you our new designer? Do you want to be part of a team who is working with the future chassis exterior parts, mainly injection molded plastic parts?
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions. A central part of this transformation is the chassis development. Our aim is to enable the shift to sustainable transport solutions through a chassis development that is fit for the future. In order for us to work intensively with the future chassis we need to strengthen our group with a new design engineer. Would you like to be a part of this? Then apply for this position as a design engineer!
About us
Our group is part of the cab and chassis organization at Scania R&D and is responsible for exterior parts on the truck chassis, including plastic panels and covers, wheelhouse, and radar and light installation. We are involved in all stages of the product development process, from conceptual stages to a final and verified product. We have a close collaboration with our industrial design department since most of our parts are visual parts on the truck exterior, but also with our testing groups, production, sales and market, and suppliers.
The group consists of 17 people divided into smaller teams working with several projects in parallel in an agile setup. Every team has a product owner and scrum master who helps the team with long-term planning and prioritization of the product backlog. Team Spirit is one of Traton Group's core values and in our group, this is key for success and satisfaction. We view differences and diversity as opportunities and challenge each other to become better and work as a team towards a common goal. In our group, you will never be alone.
Your assignment
You will be part of a team that is working with the future chassis exterior parts, mainly injection molded plastic parts.
You will be a hands-on analytical team player involved in the conceptual and implementation stages of new products, creating innovative designs and helping optimize those components about sustainability, weight, material, modularity, and durability.
You will create production-ready parts starting from a styling surface, discuss and negotiate with suppliers on project plans and manufacturability, create technical drawings, 3D models, and prototypes, perform digital and physical tests, prepare reports and presentations, and effectively communicate your findings within various forums.
You will also benchmark and analyze competitors about chassis components and follow up on current products on the field with quality issues. In this role as a design engineer, you will also have the opportunity to try out the different roles within the agile setup.
Your profile
We are looking for a passionate and curious engineer with good problem-solving skills who dares to take initiative and decisions to drive the work forward. You must be a team player with good communication skills since transparency is important in the agile way of working. If you have experience with agile methodology it is considered a plus. You must thrive in a high-paced environment and help conceive and develop exciting and innovative new designs as well as support current products. We appreciate a creative mindset and encourage new ideas and improvements.
We also want you to:
have a bachelor's or master's degree in mechanical engineering or similar with a minimum of 2 years of previous experience working with product development, where experience within the automotive industry is a plus.
have experience in Catia V5 since it is our design tool.
have mastered English fluently in speech and writing, Swedish is a plus.
If you also know Scania's products, the modular system, and our internal tools and programs, is it highly meriting.
We offer
As a design engineer, you will get freedom with responsibility within your role. As an employee at Scania, in addition to career and development opportunities, we also offer other benefits such as free training at Scania's health center Gröndal or wellness allowance, performance bonus, occupational pension, flexible working hours, internal and external courses, supplier visits, lunch at a reduced price, the opportunity for a staff car and the opportunity to get a C / CE driver's license.
We also offer hybrid work opportunities where it is possible to work from home or other places when work allows, such as our co-working space Scania Sergel in central Stockholm. For Scania employees, we have a direct bus between Stockholm Central and Södertälje via Liljeholmen for fast and convenient commuting when you work at the office in Södertälje.
Application
Your application should include a CV, cover letter, and diplomas.
Ongoing selection and interviews will take place during the application period therefore the position may be filled before the end of the application period.
We use logic and personality tests in our selection process and a background check may be conducted for this position.
For more information
If you have further questions about this position please contact group manager Frida Kindahl, frida.kindahl@scania.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
8558469