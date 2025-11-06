Development Engineer Design
2025-11-06
TRATON is a group of strong brands with a shared mission: transforming transportation together to create the future of sustainable transport solutions. Within TRATON, we include MAN, Scania, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International. As part of a global team of industry experts, you get to think bigger, experience more, and reach further. Together, we have the power to transform transportation - Let 's make a difference together. Find out more: www.traton.com
Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do.
Role Summary
Shape the Future of Transportation. Join us at the forefront of heavy truck innovation!
As a Development Engineer, you will be at the forefront of advancing our modular pneumatic systems, working on cutting-edge projects that push the boundaries of heavy truck development. Your diverse and challenging work will provide opportunities to innovate and make a significant impact on the future of transportation. You will collaborate closely with various teams to ensure the successful integration of new technologies and methodologies.
In this role, you will work with TRATON's modularity system, finding the best solutions together with our global cross-functional teams within product planning, production, and other design units. We also envision a future with smarter digital tools and processes and encourage you to participate in their development.
Job Responsibilities
You will design best-in-class modular pneumatic installations and work at the forefront of heavy truck development with the latest technology. Your role involves collaborating with cross-functional teams, conducting research and development, performing analysis and testing, and maintaining technical documentation. Additionally, you will provide technical support for production teams, stay updated with industry trends, and participate in design reviews.
Your responsibilities will also include:
Coordinate, lead, and mentor the global design community in both TRATON modular system design and agile frameworks.
Lead projects from concept to implementation, ensuring timely delivery and adherence to project goals.
Train and mentor junior engineers, fostering a culture of continuous learning and improvement.
Who You Are
You are proactive and dynamic, thriving in a collaborative environment. You excel at structuring your own work and coordinating tasks with global cross-functional teams. Your strong analytical abilities allow you to see the bigger picture while solving technical problems. With a sense of responsibility, excellent communication skills, and a commitment to quality, you are a team player who understands that cooperation is key to success.
For this position, we imagine that you have:
A Bachelor's or Master's degree in engineering or a similar educational level.
At least two years of work experience in mechanical design or similar areas.
Fluency in English and preferably Swedish.
Leadership experience or mentoring is highly meritorious.
Experience in automotive construction is highly advantageous.
This Is Us
Will you be our new colleague? We are a creative unit that applies its expertise to technical projects concerning chassis installations, specifically air tanks, brake modules, air pipe routing, and everything in between. Our job is to find new ways to improve products, methods, and processes with a focus on modularity. We are currently on a path towards electrification and autonomous driving and are looking for a new colleague to help drive this shift.
You will be part of a dynamic workplace with varied and challenging work assignments. We focus on a collaborative environment where everyone works together to drive initiatives forward. As a new employee, you will receive full backing and support from all team members.
Within TRATON Group R&D, you are an important part of something bigger. Joining us means gaining access to the entire transportation industry. As part of a global team of industry experts, you get to think bigger, experience more, and reach further. Together with our brands, we have the collective power to transform transportation.
We Offers
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, TRATON Group R&D supports your career growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include wellness allowance, TRATON result bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. We also host events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses.
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2025-05-18. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact:
Emil Eriksson, Unit manager, emil.eriksson@scania.com
or Parsa Broukhiyan, Product owner, parsa.broukhiyan@scania.com
We look forward to your application!
