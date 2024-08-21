Developer with UI Skills
2024-08-21
At HMS Industrial Networks, we value the tremendous contributions of our employees, and we recognize that it is our people that make HMS successful. We work hard to maintain our vibrant, innovative, and welcoming culture, and we strive to support our staff as they grow and develop both personally and professionally.
We are currently a tight-knit team of three developers, and we're looking for a dedicated UI development engineer to join us. Whether you're early in your career or a seasoned professional, we're eager to meet candidates who share our passion for technology and continuous learning. At Anybus, we embrace innovation and rapid iteration, allowing your ideas to quickly become reality. Our flat hierarchy ensures your voice is heard, with direct access to leadership and cross-functional teams. We offer opportunities for career growth, a flexible work environment, a comprehensive benefits package, and exciting cutting-edge projects at the forefront of industrial automation.
ABOUT THE ROLE
You will work on the user interfaces of web applications for industrial equipment, such as gateways and wireless products, ensuring they are both functional and visually appealing. You'll work closely with embedded, gateway, and wireless R&D teams to develop cutting-edge solutions.
Key Responsibilities:
• Design and develop responsive user interfaces for web applications that run on industrial equipment.
• Work on both frontend and backend aspects of web applications using technologies like JavaScript, Angular, and TypeScript.
• Ensure high-quality code by incorporating unit testing frameworks like Jasmine.
• Collaborate with other teams to integrate your work seamlessly into larger product offerings.
• Contribute ideas to drive continuous improvement and innovation in UI and overall application performance.
• Use source control tools like Git and GitHub to manage and track development progress.
We have a prestige-free working environment, where everyone wants to share their knowledge and help each other. For that reason, we prefer to work together in our Halmstad office, but working remotely a couple of days a week is an option.
You will be part of a team where your ideas are valued, and your contributions make a difference. Our development organization of 35 engineers works in a flat decision-making structure, promoting collaboration and innovation. We prioritize flexibility and efficiency, continuously refining our processes to stay ahead of market demands and technological advancements.
ABOUT YOU
We're looking for someone who doesn't just code for a paycheck but is driven by a passion to innovate, create, and evolve. You thrive on solving challenges and have a natural curiosity for learning new things. Collaboration is at the heart of our team, so you enjoy working closely with others and contributing to a shared goal. You're proactive and get satisfaction from seeing projects through to completion, always keeping an eye on details and delivering high-quality work. Feedback is a key part of our culture, and you're comfortable giving and receiving constructive input to help everyone grow. Above all, you're a continuous learner with a genuine interest in improving your skills and staying ahead in the ever-evolving tech landscape.
Key Skills & Experience:
• Experience in UI development and graphical design.
• Strong proficiency in building web applications using JavaScript, Angular, and TypeScript.
• Knowledge of backend development, with experience in C#/.NET and C++ being highly valued.
• Familiarity with unit testing frameworks like Jasmine.
• Experience with source control management using Git and GitHub.
• Understanding of web development for hardware-based industrial applications, particularly gateways and wireless products.
• Knowledge of Amazon Web Services (AWS) is a plus.
ABOUT US
At HMS, we believe that connecting matters in everything from making machines talk to engaging with our customers. Our state-of-the-art technology provides a fast and easy way to network millions of industrial devices all over the world. From factory automation to connected buildings, remote solutions, and future technologies, we provide innovative solutions that save you time and money creating a more productive and sustainable world. HMS stands for Hardware Meets Software TM.
HMS is committed to fostering a diverse and inclusive environment where all team members can thrive. We believe that a wide range of perspectives leads to the best solutions, and we are dedicated to supporting and advancing the careers of women in technology.
HMS is a truly international company, and we like to think that we share a common culture. Heart, Mind and Soul is a summary of how we do things (makes for a pretty good abbreviation too).
Welcome to HMS, this is HMS!
ABOUT THE EMPLOYMENT AND THE APPLICATION
HMS is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees.
Join us in pushing the boundaries of technology and making a significant impact in the industry. Apply today and be part of a team that values your unique perspective and expertise!
The selection process will be conducted ongoingly, so do not wait to submit your application.
If you want to know more about the role, please contact recruiting manager Karin Karltorp, kaka@hms.se
. If you want to know more about the recruitment process, please contact responsible HR.
Welcome with your application!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-20
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-20
