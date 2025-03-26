Developer with data science interest (Open)
2025-03-26
At Boeing, we innovate and collaborate to make the world a better place. From the seabed to outer space, you can contribute to work that matters with a company where diversity, equity and inclusion are shared values. We're committed to fostering an environment for every teammate that's welcoming, respectful and inclusive, with great opportunity for professional growth. Find your future with us.
Jeppesen, a subsidiary of The Boeing Company, is one of the largest software development companies in Gothenburg. We develop innovative optimization solutions for the world's leading airlines. We are dedicated to continuous improvement, delivering more value to our clients, and exploring emerging technologies such as quantum computing, AI and big data analytics.
Our Calibration team is now looking for a new member. The Calibration product leverages historical data to build more robust future schedules for airline crews worldwide. Join us and be part of a team that shapes the future of aviation.
Position responsibilities
We are looking for a new team member to further develop the Calibration add-on and support customer implementation projects as well as other customer facing activities.
Deliver clean, documented, and test-covered code
Collaborate across team boundaries to drive architecture and feature development.
Work on data science
About you
As a developer in the Calibration product, you excel in the following areas:
Love solving real analytical problems collaboratively
Curious team player that is eager to learn and understand the problems our customers are facing
Being energized by both internal and external collaboration
A drive to take on your own task and at the same time not being afraid of asking questions
Look forward to building solutions for our airline customers using Python, Visual Analytics tools, Machine Learning, Optimization, and more
See continuous integration, build, and deployment as the natural way of doing things
What we think you have
Required qualifications:
Python
Bachelor's degree in computer science, Mathematics or related field
Fluency in English language
Preferred qualifications:
Data science and data visualization
Cloud technologies like Docker and Kubernetes as well as experience with AWS
DevOps - CI/CD
We primarily work in a Linux environment, but knowledge on Windows Server is helpful. If you have experience from using Git, SQL, Postgres, and Java even better.
What we can offer you
Be part of building a new application that could come to change how we work with optimization
Have the opportunity to work with the biggest companies in the aviation world
Learn new things every day
Work with highly motivated and skilled team mates
Work with new technologies and cloud deployments
Having fun at work
Work in a cross-functional team
Relocation: This position does not offer relocation. Candidates must live in the immediate area or relocate at their own expense.
Sponsorship: Employer will initiate the visa application; however, the successful candidate will cover the cost of visa.
Arbetsgivare Jeppesen Systems AB
(org.nr 556484-0303)
GÖTEBORG
Jeppesen
