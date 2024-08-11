Design Engineer
NKT HV Cables AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Alingsås Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Alingsås
2024-08-11
, Ale
, Vårgårda
, Lerum
, Bollebygd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos NKT HV Cables AB i Alingsås
, Göteborg
, Malmö
, Karlskrona
, Västerås
eller i hela Sverige
About NKT
Join a diverse and global organization developing, manufacturing and delivering market leading power cable accessories ensuring reliable and long-term performance in power cable systems. The Accessories business line operates from production sites in Sweden and Germany with sales in more than 100 countries.
At NKT, we are all Connectors. We connect to develop leading technologies that enable the world's transition to renewable energy - and we stay connected to grow as people and professionals. As a company, NKT connects a greener world with high-quality power cable technology and takes centre stage as the world moves towards green energy. NKT designs, manufactures and installs low-, medium- and high-voltage power cable solutions enabling sustainable energy transmission. NKT is headquartered in Denmark and employs 5.000 people. NKT is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen and realised a revenue of EUR 2.6 billion in 2023. We connect a greener world. www.nkt.com
Self-Driven and Future-Oriented
Are you interested to grow and develop within a role as Electrical/Mechanical Design Engineer? Do you want to be a connector of the world's renewable energy transformation?
Come join us today! We are offering a unique opportunity within our Engineering team.
Design and Develop for the future
Cable Accessories for Medium and High Voltage AC and DC cable systems needed for the green transformation of the energy system is our specialty.
You will be joining a tech-community with extensive knowledge and experience in material, design, simulation, and testing of cable terminations and joints. You will be part of the Engineering team located in Alingsås together with other Design Engineers and Document Specialists.
You will be an important contributor to the development and adaptation of our product portfolio of cable accessories. Your daily tasks will also include..
* Design in 2D and 3D CAD
* BOM creation in our PLM system
* Practical work in our test lab - product installations for design proofing
* Writing reports and do presentations
* Contact suppliers for technical discussions
* Work closely with our R&D team with other Design and Material Engineers, Specialists, Project Managers and Lab/Test Engineers.
An individual skilled in joint effort and communication
As a person, you are motivated with a positive and future-oriented attitude. You are known for your curious nature, receptiveness to new ideas, and skillful communication that promotes collaboration. Your effective interpersonal abilities are valuable for teamwork and offering technical assistance across the organization.
You are inspired by a multicultural environment and adapt and navigate well in different situations. You feel pride in the team's achievements and see your responsibility in connecting a greener world.
Additionally, your CV includes:
* B.Sc. or M.Sc. degree preferably in Mechanical Engineering or Electrical Engineering.
* Approximately 3 years of professional experience within your field of study.
* Knowledge of CAD as Solid Works or similar CAD system, of PLM Windchill or other PLM system and MS Office.
* Fluency in spoken and written English - bonus points for knowledge in Swedish and German
This is a temporary assignment for 12 months to start with.
Contact and application
Are you looking for a career in a fast-moving, growing and high-tech environment? Let us know, we are waiting for you!
You are welcome to apply as soon as possible, but latest 12th of August 2024.
Please note that we work with an ongoing selection, which means that the position can be filled before the last application date.
Personality- and Capacity tests may occur in our recruitment process.
If you have any questions regarding the position, you are very welcome to contact Sridhar Alapati, Head of R&D Project Management, Design & Laboratory HV Accessories, sridhar.alapati@nkt.com
.
In case you have any inquiries about the recruitment process please reach out to Sara Karlsson, HR Business Partner, sara.karlsson@nkt.com
, +46 70 202 64 51.
Please note that due to the GDPR regulations we cannot accept any applications via e-mail.
Union representatives
Sveriges Ingenjörer - Peter Kjellsson, +46 733 64 21 34
Unionen - Joakim Wikström, +46 73 40 70 243
We look forward to receiving your application! Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "5539-42746761". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare NKT HV Cables AB
(org.nr 559079-0290) Arbetsplats
NKT A/S Kontakt
Sara Karlsson +46 702026451 Jobbnummer
8833178