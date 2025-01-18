Delivery Driver
2025-01-18
Hi All,
We as Mec Transport need drivers for our operations which will start in Gävle for Airmee home deliveries.
The assignment is to deliver parcels to customers for Airmee customers.
The consept of the work is to deliver online parcels to customer houses. The delivery window starts around 16:00 at our warehouse and finishes around 22:00 latest 23:00. We need you to work at least 5 days a week including weekends. You should have a private vehicle to travel to our warehouse because there is no public transportation from city to warehouse. Our vehicles will be parked in pur warehouse.
Requirements
• Swedish Manuel Driving Licence
• English Language (Swedish is a plus)
• Experience in driving Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-03
E-post: meclogistik@gmail.com

Arbetsgivare
Mec Transport
För detta jobb krävs körkort.

Kontakt
Sukru Konakci
meclogistik@gmail.com
9111056