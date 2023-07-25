Database developer
Role overview
Are you like us and enjoy working with the latest technology to build modular and scalable systems? Then Tradedoubler may be the place for you. We are looking for a PL/SQL Developer who wants to help with developing our services that are running in our Oracle database. You will be a part of a highly skilled team and as we are one of the first companies that are running the Oracle Exadata X9M Cloud Service, you will definitely get to work with the very latest technology!!
We offer a stimulating work environment with varying work tasks which you greatly influence. The work environment is creative and collaborative and our flat organizational structure with strong international atmosphere promotes communication and sharing of ideas. We offer an environment where the business is important, but enjoyment and balance of life is encouraged and recognized.
Together with your colleagues you will have the possibility to greatly influence the technical development and the development of our products. You will contribute in everything from design and architecture to implementation, test, maintenance and support of our Oracle database.
Main responsibilities
Provide senior technical leadership for our Oracle database to other teams
Continuously design, develop and deploy new services with focus on high availability, high performance, low latency and scalability.
Contribute as a member of a highly competent and cross functional team
Professional skills
Required
At least 4 years of experience as a PL/SQL developer.
Knowledge of relational database design and how to do optimize performance with for example data partitioning and SQL tuning.
Excellent SQL language skills.
Knowledge of Git
You have worked with scalable systems and high-volume transaction applications.
Excellent written and verbal communication in English.
Not required, but beneficial:
Experience of testing frameworks like utPLSQL
Experience with database version control such as Flyway or Liquibase.
Exadata exclusive features such as Automatic Indexing and Sparse snapshots
Experience with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI).
Experience with REST API:s and related tools like Postman.
Experience from online marketing and/or e-commerce.
Experience with monitoring such as Grafana and Loki.
Personal qualities
You quickly pick up an understanding of the business you are working with and are able to convert that knowledge into technical solutions that fulfil client needs and system requirements
You can take action, are self-driven and are used to share your knowledge with others.
You like to think outside the box and contribute with innovative ideas
Why work at Tradedoubler?
Tradedoubler is an international performance marketing partner, creating smarter results for its clients and partners through traffic, technology and expertise. We help our clients grow their online sales and find new customers for their businesses and we help an expanding network of online publishers monetise their websites.
Working at Tradedoubler is stimulating, challenging and fun. We pride ourselves in offering an environment where everyone can contribute and make a difference to the success of our business. Our employees come from all over the world, producing a culturally diverse environment where creativity, communication and idea sharing are highly valued.
We recognise that our employees are the key to our success and with this in mind we offer competitive salaries and benefits as well as the opportunity for every employee to grow with us.
