Data Warehouse and Business Intelligence System Engineer
European Spallation Source Eric / Datajobb / Lund Visa alla datajobb i Lund
2024-10-24
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos European Spallation Source Eric i Lund
, Malmö
, Linköping
eller i hela Sverige
The European Spallation Source is one of the largest science and technology infrastructure projects being built today. The project includes the most powerful linear proton accelerator ever built, a five-tonne, helium-cooled tungsten target wheel, 15 state-of-the-art neutron instruments, a suite of laboratories, and a supercomputing data management and software development centre. In the context of its history and future as a scientific organisation, however, it is more than the sum of its parts. It is a brand-new Big Science organisation and we are building it from the ground up.
Come and build the future of Science with us!
The ESS is at an exciting turning point. It is in transition from being a construction site, to being an operating facility. To help us realise our goal of being the most powerful neutron source in the world, we are now looking for a skilled Data Warehouse and Business Intelligence System Engineer to take ownership of our Data Warehouse and Business Intelligence platform.
About the role:
You will be responsible for overseeing our Data Warehouse (DW) and Business Intelligence (BI) platform, which operates on Azure Data Fabric and PowerBI. You'll play a crucial role in implementing and maintaining our Azure Data Fabric and PowerBI system and data architecture, ensuring that our data strategy is effectively aligns with the overarching business objectives.
Key Responsibilities:
• Collaborate with stakeholders across the organization to identify and prioritize needs for data and reporting.
• Design, develop, and maintain a limited set of central standard dashboards, reports, and data visualizations, ensuring accessibility for stakeholders.
• Guide super users on how they can use and work with available data and PowerBI tools.
• Maintain and develop our Data Warehouse & Business Intelligence platform using Azure Data Fabric and PowerBI.
• Ensure data quality, consistency, and adherence to data governance standards
• Present findings and recommendations to both technical and non-technical audiences, translating complex analytical concepts into actionable insights.
• Solve service requests, problems and incidents reported in ESS service portal.
This is a full-time, permanent position with a 6 months probationary period based at the ESS Campus in Lund, Sweden.
About you:
We are building ESS from the ground up, so we need someone who is comfortable not only following procedures, but also creating them. We attach great importance to personality and attitude, so we're looking for a real team player: Someone who is sociable, has excellent communication skills, who enjoys collaborating with different people and who is committed to helping this amazing project to realise its full potential. We need a hands-on self-starter who is able to work in a structured, orderly, responsible and - most importantly - safe way.
We are seeking a motivated and innovating person with a proactive approach to problem solving. You possess a bachelor's degree in computer science, data science, information management systems or other relevant field, and you have a good understanding of the importance of IT architecture, information security protocols, and project management.
In addition, you hold the following qualifications:
• Prior experience in a data engineering and/or business intelligence role.
• Working experience with Azure Data Fabric or a similar tool.
• Knowledge of SQL and/or Java for data manipulation and analysis.
• Ability to convey technical concepts to non-technical stakeholders.
• Interest in and/or prior experience with BI tools like Power BI, Tableau.
The working language of ESS is English, but it would be great if you could also work in Swedish as well.
For this role, we need someone who can start as soon as possible!
What can we offer?
Aside from the chance to work at truly unique big science project, you can also expect:
• An opportunity to contribute to the future discoveries within neutron science.
• A stunning, brand new workplace filled with innovative minds and brilliant people from across the globe.
• A challenging, innovative and stimulating work environment.
• Market competitive compensation that is individual and differentiated according to role, responsibilities, individual skills, abilities and achievements.
• 30 days of annual leave, as well as more than 10 days of public holiday and company days off or days with limited working hours.
• Monthly pension contributions on top of your salary.
• Flexible working arrangements and a real work-life balance.
If you see yourself in what we're looking for, please provide your CV and motivation letter in English by clicking on "apply" and following the instructions. Please be aware that we can only accept direct applications made via the ESS website.
Certain roles at ESS require health and safety checks and/or security clearance procedures, which will be performed as part of the recruitment process.
We review applications continuously, so don't miss out! Submit your application as soon as you can and quote the job reference number ESD-19632 in your application.
For more information regarding the ESS recruitment process, please contact Sara Tenggren - HR Generalist - at sara.tenggren@ess.eu
. For further information regarding the position, please contact Allan Mortensen - Head of IT Division - via allan.mortensen@ess.eu
.
For trade union information, please contact Unionen representative Mikael Johansson on Mikael.Johansson@ess.eu
or SACO/Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers representative Marc Kickulies at marc.kickulies@ess.eu
We look forward to receiving your application soon! Ersättning
Månadslön/Monthly salary Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare European Spallation Source Eric
, https://www.europeanspallationsource.se Arbetsplats
European Spallation Source Eric Jobbnummer
8976013