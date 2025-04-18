Data Protection Coordinator
Company Description
Vattenfall is a leading European energy company driving the transition to a sustainable energy system. We have been electrifying industries, powering homes and transforming life through innovation for more than 100 years and now have a mission of working for fossil freedom. We employ around 21.000 people in Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, Finland, France and the UK.
Job Description
Do you want to contribute to fossil freedom? Vattenfall is now looking for a Data Protection Coordinator (DPC) within Security & Vetting. If you enjoy working with data protection and would like to be a part of Vattenfall, this might be the right position for you!
Our team Security & Vetting sits within the staff function People & Talent Development and is Vattenfall's central unit for our employees' security clearance. Our team is responsible for the internal security work of the staff function while ensuring GDPR compliance across all projects and further developing compliance culture and processes.
In this role, you will play a crucial part in ensuring our operations remain compliant by planning and executing security and data protection activities, while actively supporting your colleagues. You will work closely with the appointed Data Protection Officers (DPO). The DPO will provide support and guidance, particularly in matters of reporting and handling personal data incidents. As a DPC, you will benefit from the DPO's expertise as a second line of support. You will enhance our approaches to data protection and information security, working closely with our business teams to provide your expertise and advice. This position offers you the opportunity to apply your expertise broadly across various functions.
Responsibilities and tasks:
Being the 1st line for operational questions and advising on data protection and security
Implement and monitor data protection compliance processes for projects and initiatives.
Ensure key providers meet data protection compliance requirements.
Review project plans to mitigate data protection risks, conduct DPIAs, and perform due diligence on external providers.
Support the risk management team with risk assessments within the GDPR compliance area.
Draft and implement procedures for internal controls while also ensuring legally required documentation is in place and updated.
Conduct mandatory compliance trainings and awareness programs.
Review HR processes for data protection risks and provide solutions.
Lead HR Data Protection Coordinators to align and coordinate cross-HR compliance standards.
Qualifications
Several years' experience working with GDPR, data protection and security.
University degree or equivalent qualification in a relevant field (e.g. Law, data protection, etc).
Proven knowledge and deep understanding of the Swedish Protective Security Act and local security laws.
Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal, in both English and in Swedish.
We are looking for a colleague who is proactive in their work and enjoys the complex discussions that come with working with security topics in an international, multi-stakeholder environment. You have a strong business orientation and see the value in building a positive culture around data protection. You have strong stakeholder management skills and the ability to collaborate well with others and build strong relationships. You have a can-do attitude when it comes to problem-solving and a results driven mindset. You are by nature well-structured and analytical in your approach towards planning to prioritize your work effectively to meet all required demands and deadlines.
Additional Information
Location
Stockholm, Luleå or Göteborg.
For more information about the position you are welcome to contact hiring manager Nina Eklind-Wande, 0702825433. For more information about the recruitment process you are welcome to contact Catalina Roa Rodriguez, 0700026802.
Our trade union representatives in Sweden are: Rolf Ohlson (Akademikerna), Inger Strandberg (Unionen), Christer Gustafsson (Ledarna), Juha Siipilehto (SEKO). To get in contact with any of the representatives, please call Vattenfall 's switchboard +46 8 739 50 00.
We welcome your application in English no later than 8th May 2025. We kindly request that you do not send applications by any means other than via our website. We ask you to apply as soon as possible since interviews will be conducted on a rolling basis.
At Vattenfall we are convinced that diversity contributes to building a more profitable and attractive company and we strive to be a good role model regarding diversity. Vattenfall works actively for all employees to have the same opportunities and rights regardless of gender, ethnicity, age, transgender identity or expression, religion or other belief, disability or sexual orientation. Click here for further information.
Since Vattenfall is part of the Swedish critical infrastructure, many of our positions are security classed. If this position is security classed, the final candidates may be subject to a security vetting process, according to the Swedish legislation. Så ansöker du
