Data Engineer Surveillance
2025-07-07
Want to influence the bigger picture? At Saab, you can realise amazing innovations that keep people and societies safe. Together, we can truly make an impact - and your part matters.
Your role
As an Data Engineer you will develop, operate and monitor technical solutions to handle the data load from source to a data warehouse/lakehouse according to established procedures. You will work closely together with the Business Analysts and Business Intelligence Developers to support our Digitalization, AI and Data Driven Enterprise roadmaps.
You will also secure and document an efficient ETL process by adequate dimensional modeling, functional testing, quality controls, among other methods. All this in collaboration with Saab Center of Excellence in different kinds of projects related to implementing technical solutions for Saab 's future information landscape, including AI and ML.
Among other tasks the Data Engineer shall be responsible for:
Environments for development, test and production
Following and adapt established procedures to meet business and regulatory requirements
Supporting the Business Intelligence teams with ETL and data modelling
Your profile
We belive that you are excited to work in an international environment and being an ambassador for our ways of working and building a strong network.
To thriv, and succeed, in this role you have to have the ability to work independent, take on great responsibility and have excellent communication skills.
The successful candidate also has experience/competence of:
Platforms: Databricks, Apache Spark, Delta Lake and S3
Languages Python and SQL
Tools: Jupyter, GitHub, Azure Devops
Data consumption formats: SQL, REST API, JSON, XML, CSV, Parquet and Delta Sharing
Data modeling and database design
Established and emerging data technologies
5 years experience as an Data Engineer or similar role
Proven social and communication skills, in both Swedish and English
Strong Business Acumen
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be a part of
Behind our innovations stand the people who make them possible. Brave pioneers and curious minds. Everyday heroes and inventive troubleshooters. Those who share deep knowledge and those who explore sky-high. And everyone in between.
Joining us means making an impact together, contributing in our own unique ways. From crafting complex code and building impressive defence and security solutions to simply sharing a coffee with a colleague, every action counts. We encourage you to take on challenges, to create smart inventions and grow in our friendly and tech-savvy workspace. We have a solid mission to keep people and society safe.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 25,500 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here
If you are interested in what benefits you can take part of as an employee at Saab in Sweden, you can read more about them here
Do you want to get to know our business and our people a little bit better? Here you can find some stories told by our employees.
