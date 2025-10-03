Data Engineer (Senior Consultant)
2025-10-03
What we're looking for
We are now looking for a Senior Data Engineer to join our client's AI, Analytics & Data domain. In this role, you will work as an individual contributor in one of the data product teams, building data products based on a Data Mesh concept. You will play a key role in ensuring data is structured, accessible, high-quality, and delivered with scalability, security, and performance in mind. Remote work is possible up to 40%, but presence in Stockholm is required
Responsibilities Build, optimize, and support new and existing data products towards the defined target vision.
Implement DevOps principles, manage CI/CD pipelines, Terraform, and cloud infrastructure (GCP).
Ensure data products meet standards for security, scalability, observability, and performance.
Collaborate with Product Managers and stakeholders to refine vision and identify new data products.
Work cross-domain with product teams around Data Mesh topics.
Drive continuous improvement and reduce technical debt.
Stay up to date on the latest cloud, analytics, and data technologies.
Must-have requirements Minimum 4+ years' hands-on experience as a Data Engineer in GCP or similar modern cloud data platforms.
Strong experience with GCP tools (BigQuery, Cloud Functions, Pub/Sub).
Proficiency in SQL or similar query languages.
Programming skills in Python, Java, or Scala.
Experience with different data formats (Parquet, Avro).
Understanding of data modelling techniques, NoSQL and RDBMS databases.
Nice-to-have Experience in advanced analytics environments.
Deep knowledge of DevOps, observability, and performance tuning.
Strong stakeholder management and ability to work in cross-functional teams.
Practical Information Location: Stockholm (40% remote allowed)
Period: 13 Oct 2025 - 30 Jun 2026
Utilization: 100% Ersättning
