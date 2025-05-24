Data Engineer (mid-senior level)
2025-05-24
Lendo is looking for a Data Engineer to join our Data & Machine Learning team and help us take our data infrastructure to the next level.
The role
At Lendo, data is core to how we build products and make decisions. Our Data & Machine Learning team is now looking for a standout Data Engineer to help drive the continual evolution of our data platform. We believe we got a clear and ambitious vision, and you will play a key role in making it real. You will have plenty of autonomy with the accountability that comes with it, and work in an environment where the time from idea to execution is shorter than in most places. You will also be part of a team that is obsessed with creating value and making a real impact on the business.
Key responsibilities
- Design, build, maintain, and evolve scalable, reliable data solutions and capabilities that power decision-making and machine learning across all our markets.
- Take ownership of the data platform, including driving us towards our vision and deliver on day-to-day business needs (building new data pipelines, refactoring old ones, simplifying how things work etc.).
- Play a key role in shaping and driving the strategy for our data platform, from architecture to tooling and beyond.
- Work closely with software engineers, analysts, and data scientists to make sure data is trustworthy.
- Ensure data quality and integrity through smart monitoring, testing, and governance baked into how we build.
- Move fast, learn as you go, and help reduce the time from idea to impact.
- Share ideas and challenge assumptions to ensure that we do the right things for Lendo.
- Solid experience in data engineering with a strong background in Python and SQL.
- Proficient in orchestration tools like Apache Airflow.
- Proficient in working with data warehouses (Snowflake, BigQuery).
- Familiar with both streaming data architectures and batch processing.
- Strong understanding of cloud platforms (AWS and/or GCP).
- You know your way around Terraform, and you can configure and run services in Kubernetes.
- Experience with Docker and containerized workflows.
- Skilled in CI/CD for data workflows.
- Excellent problem-solving skills - able to break down complex issues and find innovative solutions.
- Strong collaboration and communication skills - able to dig deep and figure things out.
- Strong communicator who works well with engineers, analysts, and data scientists
- Nice to have: Experience with dbt (Data Build Tool) for transformations in the data warehouse.Why join us?
- Be part of a fast-paced fintech environment where data is at the heart of everything we do.
- Be part of a highly competent and result-driven team that values collaboration, fun, well-being, respect, and trust.
- Work on high-impact initiatives in a data-driven company.
- Experiment, learn, and grow in a supportive and innovative environment.
- Enjoy flexible work arrangements, competitive salary, and a great work culture.
The recruitment processWe conduct interviews and review applications on an ongoing basis, which means the position may be filled before the application deadline. While experience is valuable, we also focus on your potential. To ensure a fair and objective recruitment process, we use work psychology assessments. As part of the process, you will be asked to complete a personality test and a logical reasoning test.We look forward to your application!
Lendo, part of Lendo Group, is a leading marketplace for loans. On our marketplace people seek guidance, browse, get and manage consumer loans, car loans, credit cards, business loans and mortgages. Today we operate in Scandinavia including 250+ employees working each day to empower people to make smart financial decisions that actually make a difference in their lives. Since our humble beginning back in 2007, we have helped thousands of people get a fair price on loans, get in control and let the lenders compete for their business.
Since the launch, we have worked hard to make the market for loans more transparent and digital. After the success in Sweden, we expanded into the Scandinavian countries of Norway and Denmark.
Since 2009 Lendo is also a part of the Vend family of brands.
Lendo has always been about helping people keep control over their personal finances and lenders finding quality customers. As a leader in our category, we have made it easier for people to get a fair price on loans, often reducing their interest substantially.
We believe in a market built on trust and transparency. This is why we strive for openness between our customers and partners. Ersättning
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-20
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Schibsted Sverige AB
(org.nr 556536-9500), https://www.lendo.group/ Arbetsplats
Lendo Jobbnummer
9358133