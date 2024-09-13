Data Engineer
2024-09-13
At IKEA, we do things a little differently. We think differently, act differently, and work differently as well. We like to break conventions and make inventions. And then make things. Like music-playing lamps. And beds disguised as sofas. Even plant balls that help us look after our planet. It's all part of our vision - to create a better everyday life for the many. And it has been keeping our co-workers going for over 80 years. By 2030, we hope to help millions more look forward to going home. Maybe you can help us?
Job Description
The Sustainability product area is about making sustainability data more useful for the many people inside and outside of IKEA. We do this by building out a high quality data foundation that can help IKEA become a more sustainable brand and help make better decisions that ensure we create sustainable products for the many.
Sustainability consists of several teams, all working together on improving the environmental and societal impact of IKEA. The data platform is hosted entirely on Azure Cloud and Databricks, with most data pipelines for digital products written in Python. Our frontend is built using Power BI/ Fabric. All digital and data product teams consist of engineers and a Product Owner, and work with an Agile mindset.
As a data engineer you like to solve some complex puzzles by understanding the puzzle to be solved. You like to make your colleagues shine and improve by sharing your knowledge and guiding the organization in your area of expertise.
3-to-5 years of prior experience with Big Data, cloud platforms (Azure, Databricks), BI
Designing and implementing performance optimized and scalable data pipelines with cleansing, transformation, and able to code in Python
Experience in agile workflow and strong knowledge in DevOps
Experience in CI/CD and deployment pipelines using Azure Devops or Github Actions
Experience in Databricks using Unity Catalog, Delta Live and Databricks Asset Bundles is an added advantage.
Experience with Data Lake data management techniques and working with Delta Lake
Exposure to Terraform configurations
Exposure to concepts like Data Mesh, Data Lakehouse & Data Products is a plus
Data modeling, data governance, and BI presentation
What you'll be doing day to day
Responsible for the development of data pipelines and supporting functions like meta data, lineage, monitoring etc.
Team activities such as daily standup, planning, backlog review, peer reviews etc.
Proactively cooperate and align with our architecture, privacy and cyber security functions, including implementation of their input in the team
Work collaboratively with business stakeholders and engineers in Sustainability and ensure alignment between cross-functional teams
Align and share knowledge with other teams within the Data & Product area and sometimes also within Digital as a whole
Qualifications
Bachelor's degree in computer science or similar field is plus but not mandatory
Relevant Data Engineering experience in a similar-sized organization
Passion for Sustainability and the environment
Additional information
This role is full-time (40 hours per week) and will be based in Malmö. This role sits as part of Operations Management, in an area of Sustainability within Enabling Functions.
Please send your application (CV) in English to us before Friday 28th September 2024. We really want to get to know you, so make sure you tell us why you want to work at IKEA and why you would be a good fit for this role .
At IKEA, we always recruit based on values, competence, potential and diversity.
