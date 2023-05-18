Data Engineer

Company Description
AFRY provides engineering, design, digital and advisory services. We are 19 000 devoted experts in industry, energy and infrastructure sectors, creating impact for generations to come. AFRY has Nordic roots with a global reach. Join us in accelerating the transition towards a sustainable society.

Job Description
We are looking for a Data Engineer /Data Warehouse expert who can design, build, and maintain data pipelines and data warehouses. With the right data there is tremendous potential to find previously untapped business value, such as increase productivity or sustainability. To find that value, the data first needs to be collected, stored, processed and presented. At AFRY X, we are helping our clients on this journey towards data-driven organizations, where Data Engineers play a key role.
You will belong to a team of 16 colleagues working with projects and customers within several areas. (Sustainability/Environment, IT/Tech, Retail, Energy, Infrastructure, Automotive). With us, you will have a stable employment ensuring collectively agreed terms, offering excellent benefits, and an organization that genuinely cares about you.
We at AFRY X /AI - Advanced Analytics value an open and transparent culture, with engaging leaders securing your personal development and a work-life-balance.

Qualifications
We would like you to have at least a bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Mathematics, Physics or equivalent fields, as well as at least 2-3 years of experience in the area. You need to live permanently in Gothenburg, Sweden.
We also see that you have most of these qualifications:
Experience in working with Python, Scala, as well as Java, C# or other similar object-oriented languages
Cloud platforms like Azure or AWS, as well as Snowflake, Databricks or similar
Databases, SQL and NoSQL
Data Warehousing technologies like Spark, Hadoop or Apache Kafka
ETL tools like Informatica or Apache Nifi
You speak and write fluent English, since it is required in contact with colleagues and customers. (Meritorious if you speak Swedish)

We take your personal qualities in great consideration. Our values: Brave, Devoted, Team Player, characterize how we see ourselves. Therefore, we see you have a good ability to collaborate in a team but also like contribute with your competence on an individual level in the projects you handle.

Additional Information
We recruit on an ongoing basis, so submit your application today.

If you have any questions about the position, you are welcome to contact us:

Ulrika Stålhammar - Section Manager
ulrika.stalhammar@afry.com

Robert Weineland - Recruiter
robert.weineland@afry.com

Sofia Enander - Recruiter
sofia.enander@afry.com
Please accept that we do not accept applications via email.

AFRY is committed to creating an inclusive & diverse environment and we are actively looking for qualified candidates irrespective of gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religion, disability, or age. You will be part of a global and diverse company where our differences are our strengths. Join us to accelerate the transition towards a sustainable society.

Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-17
