Data Engineer
Afry AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2024-06-27
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Afry AB i Göteborg
, Alingsås
, Stenungsund
, Borås
, Trollhättan
eller i hela Sverige
Company Description
AFRY provides engineering, design, digital and advisory services. We are 19 000 devoted experts in industry, energy and infrastructure sectors, creating impact for generations to come. AFRY has Nordic roots with a global reach. Join us in accelerating the transition towards a sustainable society.
Job Description
With the right data, there is tremendous potential to uncover previously untapped business value, such as increased productivity or sustainability. To unlock that value, data first needs to be collected, stored, processed, and presented. At AFRY, we are helping our clients on this journey toward becoming data-driven organizations, and you will play a key role in this transformation.
We are currently searching for our next colleague: a skilled Data Engineer / Data Warehouse expert who is passionate about designing, building, and maintaining data pipelines and data warehouses. You will work on both short-term and large-scale projects for our clients.
You will join our outstanding team of Data Scientists, Data Engineers, and Software Developers, collaborating on a wide variety of projects and with diverse variety of customers. At AFRY, you will enjoy stable employment with collectively agreed terms, excellent benefits, and an organization that genuinely cares about your well-being.
Qualifications
We would like you to have at least a bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Mathematics, Physics or equivalent fields, as well as at least 3-4 years of experience in the area. You need to live permanently in Gothenburg, Sweden.
We also see that you have most of these qualifications:
Experience in working with Python, Java, C# or other similar object-oriented languages
Cloud platforms like Azure or AWS, and meritous if you have well Snowflake, Databricks or similar
Databases, SQL and NoSQL
Data Warehousing technologies like Spark, Hadoop or Apache Kafka
ETL tools like Informatica or Apache Nifi
You speak/write in Swedish and English, since it is required in contact with colleagues and customers.
We take your personal qualities in great consideration. Our values: Brave, Devoted, Team Player, characterize how we see ourselves. Therefore, we see you have a good ability to collaborate in a team but also like contribute with your competence on an individual level in the projects you handle.
Additional Information
Interviews will be held in mid / late August , but please submit your application asap if you think sounds like a fun opportunity. If you have any questions about the position, you are welcome to contact:
Ulrika Stålhammar - Section Managerulrika.stalhammar@afry.com
Please accept that we do not accept applications via email.
Happy Summer!
At AFRY, we engineer change in everything we do. Change happens when brave ideas come together. When we collaborate, innovate technology, and embrace challenging points of view. That's how we're making future. We are actively looking for qualified candidates to join our inclusive and diverse teams across the globe. Join us in accelerating the transition towards a sustainable future. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Afry AB
(org.nr 556120-6474)
Grafiska Vägen 2 (visa karta
)
412 63 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
8773361